JJ Maley to Bring I'M (ALSO) NOT THAT GIRL to The Green Room 42

Join JJ Maley (they/he) and friends to bring their story to the Green Room 42 for one night only. How can someone begin to see themself not as others tell them they are, but as the person they know themself to be? JJ Maley explores gender, love, loss, and chosen family in a night of self discovery and light. The evening is filled with music, comedy, and personal stories. The show is directed by Sierra Nicole (they/them) and music directed by Luke Williams (he/him).

They will be joined by Esther Fallick (she/her), Kathel Griffin (they/them), Adam Hyndman (he/him), Dee Luu (she/they), Megan Lione (she/they), Liz Neitge (she/her), Wren Rivera (they/them), and Eleri Ward (she/her).

JJ Maley is a trans nonbinary Tony-Nominated producer, actor, writer, director, and consultant. JJ made their Broadway debut as a Producer on Indecent by Paula Vogel. Their rent shows on Broadway include include Be More Chill and What the Constitution Means to Me. JJ is a producer on Reunion which played at the Byron Theatre in Denver in the summer of 2018. As a Line Producer, Associate Producer, or Executive Producer, JJ has had the pleasure of working with amazing artists and companies such as The Neon Coven, Prospect Theater, Company, Ars Nova, and Second Stage Theater. They are incredibly proud of What the Constitution Means to Me reaching larger audiences on Amazon Prime. JJ is also the consultant on an upcoming Amazon series and consulting with nonprofits on gender topics and representation.

JJ's performing credits include Max (Love is Love is Love: The Musical, Audio/Visual Album), Pete (The Sperm Play, Hudson Guild Theatre) The Witch (Into the Woods, Production Workshop), Ilse (Spring Awakening, Wilmette Theatre), Carter (Bull, Production Workshop), Lucy (You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown, Wilmette Theatre), Jackie (Barbies, Columbia MFA Program), and C (Three Tall Women, Production Workshop). JJ is in The Academy for improv and Advanced Study Sketch at UCB. They perform with We Will Slay and Slow Fuse at UCB Hell's Kitchen.

As a director, JJ has developed many new works in New York such as The Trombone Lesson (Winner of Manhattan Repertory Theater's Play Contest), Goldilocks: The Drag Musical, and Luna Fest. JJ assistant directed Tyne Rafaeli on Usual Girls at Roundabout Theatre Company and Power Strip at Lincoln Center Theatre. Prior companies include Tony Award Productions, Google, Particle3, The Pekoe Group, and Alchemy Production Group. Originally from Chicago, IL, JJ found their love for the arts at a young age. JJ has a BA in Theatre Arts and Performance Studies from Brown University.

I'M (ALSO) NOT THAT GIRL will be presented on March 14th, 2022 for one performance only - at 9:30PM. Tickets start at $19. For tickets and more information, CLICK HERE!