JEKYLL & HYDE REIMAGINED Comes to The Green Room 42 Next Week

Henry Jekyll was just another guy with endless ambition engaged to be married...until he regrettably fell in love with a woman of the night, killed her, and then killed himself.

Jekyll & Hyde Reimagined will premier at The Green Room 42 starring Jeanna De Wall (Diana), Jerusha Cavazos (The Prom), and Marrick Smith (Dear Evan Hansen). One night only - February 17 at 7pm. The show is directed by Max Friedman (Be Me More Chill) with arrangements / music supervision by Drew Wutke and Chloe Geller, and produced by Jordan Silver and Michael Kushner.

An intoxicating retelling of the original 90's musical, Jekyll & Hyde Reimagined celebrates the inner demons humanity faces today. Through a contemporary arrangement of Wildhorn's pop score, and a Jekyll cosplay-like energy, themes of identity, addiction, and sexuality are highlighted during this hour long euphoric experience. Directed by Max Friedman, this uniquely imaginative concert is not to be missed. The cast also includes Anthony Murphy, DeAnne Stewart, Emily Morris, Keaton Whittaker, Dani Nigro, Lauren Robinson, Mariah Lyttle, Rebecca Kuznick, and Robbie Serrano. With iconic songs such as "In His Eyes," "This is the Moment," and "Facade," Jekyll & Hyde Reimagined is taking gothic musical theatre to the next level.