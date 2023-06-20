J. Harrison Ghee, Justin David Sullivan, Olivia Elease Hardy & More to Sing Beyonce at 54 Below

54 BELOW will present 54 Sings Beyoncé on July 2nd, 2023 at 9:30pm. Get ready for an unforgettable celebration of one of the music industry’s most prolific stars with some of Broadway’s hottest stars from Some Like It Hot, & Juliet, Kimberly Akimbo, and more!

It’s time to bow down to Queen Bey! Fresh off of the release of her hit album Renaissance, the music of the legendary Ms. Sasha Fierce herself, Beyoncé, comes to 54 Below for one night only! From classics like “Crazy in Love” and “Love on Top” to new chart toppers like “Break My Soul” and “Cuff It,” join some of Broadway’s best as they celebrate the most Grammy-nominated artist of all time: Beyoncé.

The cast includes, Miki Abraham (Shucked), Morgan Bryant (Mean Girls), DeMarius R. Copes (Some Like It Hot), Jordan Dobson (Bad Cinderella), Hillary Fisher (Between the Lines), J. Harrison Ghee (Tony Award Winner - Some Like It Hot), Stephanie Gomérez (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Olivia Elease Hardy (Kimberly Akimbo), Ciara Alyse Harris (White Girl in Danger), Savy Jackson (Bad Cinderella), Tatiana Lofton (A Beautiful Noise), Tiffany Mann (Disney’s Hercules), Johanna Moise (Hamilton), Sarita Amani Nash (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Jennafer Newberry (Wicked), Tavon Olds-Sample (MJ), Vanessa Sears (New York, New York), Justin David Sullivan (& Juliet), and Rachel Webb (& Juliet).

The concert is produced by Linnae Medeiros (54 Sings Harry Styles, 54 Sings ABBA) with music direction by Drew Wutke.

54 Sings Beyoncé plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on July 2nd at 9:30pm. There is a $35-$75 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at Click Here. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below, Broadway’s Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, 54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. 54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage.

In their description of the venue, The New York Times writes, “54 Below has the intimacy of a large living room with unimpeded views and impeccable sound; there is not a bad seat in the house. Its sultry after-hours ambience is enhanced by brocade-patterned wall panels planted with orange-shaded lanterns. And the atmosphere is warmer and sexier than in Manhattan’s other major supper clubs.”

Located at 254 West 54th Street, 54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $5-$105.