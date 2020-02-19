Ithaca College BFA Performance Class of 2020 is Coming to Feinstein's/54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present Ithaca College BFA Performance Class of 2020 on March 7, 2020 at 11:30 pm fresh off their industry showcase! Following in the footsteps of IC's alumni before them, come watch as they celebrate the culmination of their 4 years of training. Get ready for a night of your favorite pop hits, musical theatre classics, and enough laughs to fill the Empire State Building. You won't wanna miss it!

The Class of 2020 includes Madison Alexander, Dakarai K. Brown, Usman Ali Ishaq, Kaitlyn Jackson, Megan Leigh Johnson, Maya Jones, Avery S. Lynch, Erin Lockett, Roxanne Matten, Nicole Morris, Drew Nauden, Kimmi Neuschulz, Joel Oliver, Stella Pruitt, Caleb Robbins, Christina Ruivivar, Megan Lynn Schmidt, Jordan Sledd, Grace Tiso, Tri Tran, Lucia Vecchio.

Stage Managed by Audrey Lang. Musical Directed by Benjamin Stayner.

Ithaca College BFA Performance Class of 2020 plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on March 7th at 11:30pm. There is a $20 - $40 cover charge and 2 drink or $20 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT Ithaca College BFA Performance Class of 2020

Ithaca College's nationally ranked and NAST-accredited Department of Theatre Arts provides robust professional training with a B.F.A. in Acting and B.F.A. in Musical Theatre. These degrees offer the rigorous, highly-individualized training of a conservatory within the enriching foundation of a liberal arts education, designed to develop and strengthen the skills, hone the instincts, and foster the passion necessary for a professional career as a theatre artist.





