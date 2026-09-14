Cabaret Roundup: Sept. 14-20 – Sleater-Kinney, Tony Danza & More in NYC

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Are you trying to plan your entertainment for the week or looking for a fun show to see this weekend? We have you covered with jazz, cabaret, comedy, and more! NYC has so many incredible events, but here are a few top picks to consider this week including a free outdoor concert with the National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene, Ute Lemper celebrating Marlene Dietrich’s 125th birthday, and more.

Eliane Elias at Birdland Jazz Club

September 15-19

Tickets available here.

Gabrielle Stravelli combines a tremendous swing feel with a gift for lyric interpretation, leading to a richly varied career defined by highly individual choices and a genuine connection with audiences. In the last year Gabrielle made her Carnegie Hall debut with the New York Pops Orchestra and released her fifth album, "Beautiful Moons Ago."

Tickets: Tickets start at $35.46 including fees. There is a $20 minimum on food or drinks per person.

Tony Danza at Café Carlyle

Sept. 15 to 19 @ 8:45 pm

Tickets available here.

Following the success of his hit show Standards & Stories and multiple sold-out engagements at the iconic venue, Danza returns by popular demand with an all-new evening of music, storytelling, and signature charm. Combining timeless music with wit, humor, and heartfelt personal anecdotes, More Standards & Stories features a new selection of Danza’s favorite songs, interwoven with stories from his life and reflections on his relationship with his father. Accompanied by his band, Danza brings his trademark warmth to the Café Carlyle stage, punctuated by his beloved soft-shoe and ukulele performances. The show blends memorable music and captivating storytelling in the uniquely personal style that has made Danza a Café Carlyle favorite. The New York Times raved, “Tony’s a live wire who tap-dances, plays the ukulele, tells stories and radiates irresistible charm. He exudes the kind of charisma that can’t be taught!” Broadway World highlighted his performance, stating, “His voice and showmanship is a welcome reminder of why the standards are just that—because they’re timeless.”

Tickets: Tickets start at $150. For general and premium seating, there is a food minimum of $95 for two courses. Bar seating has a $50 food/drink minimum.

Tickets available here.

Award-winning cabaret artist KT Sullivan returns to The Beechman with her signature warmth, elegance, and sly humor in I’m Glad I’m Not Young Anymore. This sparkling evening celebrates the timeless songs of Cy Coleman, Noël Coward, Jerry Herman, Johnny Mercer, Henry Mancini, Charles Strouse, and Lerner & Loewe, among others. Each performance features a special guest, adding a unique layer of charm and spontaneity: July 13: Eric Yves Garcia Aug 18: Bryon Sommers Sept 15: Melodie Wolford

Tickets: Tickets start at $25. There is a $25 food & beverage minimum

Jeff Harnar : BLAME IT ON MY YOUTH at Don’t Tell Mama

Weds. September 16 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Multiple award-winning artist Jeff Harnar will return to the New York club Don’t Tell Mama with the show “Blame It on My Youth” for two Special Encore performances on Wednesday evenings September 9th and 16th at 7:00 PM. The critically acclaimed show played four performances last February to full houses and standing ovations. “Artistic audacity shines. Treat yourself. THIS is excellence,” wrote Alix Cohen of Theater Life. “Harnar stands as a beacon of professionalism and perfection,” added Stephen Mosher of Broadway World.

Harnar is joined by longtime music director Alex Rybeck revisiting songs from the shows they performed at the venue in the 1980s, when they were forging their 43-year-long musical partnership. “Blame It on My Youth” features songs by Irving Berlin, Kander & Ebb, Richard Rodgers, Jerry Herman, Stephen Sondheim, Charles Aznavour, Paul Simon, Carole King, and Billy Joel.

Tickets: $25 Cover Charge plus a $20 Minimum (must include 2 drinks). DTM is cash only.

Justin Vivian Bond : Madame Stanley at Joe’s Pub

Sept. 17 to 20

Tickets available here.

Recently returned from a magical four months in France awaiting her “passeport talent,” our Mx Viv once again takes the stage at Joe’s Pub to talk about control: passport control, birth control, dead naming, no shaming. Explore the world through the uniquely gimleted eye or our resident genius and gender ideologist and find out how, exactly, she landed herself in a clap clinic in Paris being addressed as “Madame Stanley.” Glamour is Resistance!

Tickets: Tickets are $75 (inclusive of advance phone/web service fee). There is a 2 drink or 1 food item minimum per person.

New York Sings Yiddish! At Central Park

September 17 @ 7 pm

Come and celebrate the rich cultural legacy of Yiddish music with New York Sings Yiddish at Central Park SummerStage on June 22nd, 2026 at 7 pm. Presented by Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage in collaboration with the National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene, this event will see Central Park come alive with the beautiful sound of Yiddish songs featuring an all-start line up of Yiddish performers from around the globe!

Info available here.

September 18-19 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Join 54 Below to celebrate the 125th birthday of the iconic Marlene Dietrich with her expert interpreter Ute Lemper.

This show is based on a three-hour phone call and exchange between Marlene Dietrich and Ute Lemper in 1988 in Paris, 30 years ago. After receiving the French Moliére Award for her performance in Cabaret in Paris, Ute had sent a postcard to Marlene, who had lived at 12 Avenue de Montaigne since 1979, essentially apologizing for all the media attention comparing her to Marlene Dietrich. Ute was just at the beginning of her career in theatre and music, whereas Marlene looked back on a long, fulfilled life of movies, music, incredible collaborations, love stories and stardom. In this unforgettable show, Ute tells us Marlene’s story, along with singing her fabulous songs from all the chapters of her life, from the Berlin cabaret years to her fabulous Burt Bacharach collaborations. From “Just a Gigolo” to “Blowin’ In The Wind,” every musical moment is not to be missed.

Tickets: Tickets start at $30.50. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum

Gabrielle Stravelli Trio at Birdland Jazz Club

Sat. September 19 & 26 @ 5:30 pm

Tickets available here.

Gabrielle Stravelli combines a tremendous swing feel with a gift for lyric interpretation, leading to a richly varied career defined by highly individual choices and a genuine connection with audiences. In the last year Gabrielle made her Carnegie Hall debut with the New York Pops Orchestra and released her fifth album, "Beautiful Moons Ago."

Tickets: Tickets start at $35.46 including fees. There is a $20 minimum on food or drinks per person.

Liz Phair & Sleater-Kinney: The Flannel and The Fury 2026 at Prospect Park (Brooklyn)

Sat. September 19 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Liz Phair & Sleater-Kinney: The Flannel and The Fury 2026 with special guest Frankie Cosmos, is coming to BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn.

Tickets: Tickets start at $82.55.

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