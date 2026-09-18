 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Photos: The Lineup with Susie Mosher - September 8, 2026 at the Green Room 42

The bi-weekly variety show returns on Tuesday September 22

By:

THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER is a wild, anything-goes variety show featuring artists from the Broadway, cabaret, music and comedy scenes. Actress/singer Mosher has hosted the award-winning spontaneous extravaganza since 2018 with her “dynamite voice, heartfelt observations and ridiculously funny improv.” (Go Magazine). A hit with both critics and audiences, each LINEUP is unique and delivers an unforgettable night of quintessential NYC entertainment. The September 8 edition featured a wide range of talented performers including Artemisia LeFay (Wasted Girl), Lorna Dallas, and more.

Check out the lineup for that show and follow Susie Mosher on Instagram here.

The bi-weekly show returns on Tuesday September 22. Find tickets to the Septembr 22 edition of the Lineup and more shows at the Green Room 42 on their website here.

See photos from the Tuesday September 8 show below snapped by photographer Conor Weiss.

Photos: The Lineup with Susie Mosher - September 8, 2026 at the Green Room 42 — photo 1 of 25


Susie Mosher. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: The Lineup with Susie Mosher - September 8, 2026 at the Green Room 42 — photo 2 of 25


Lon Hoyt. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: The Lineup with Susie Mosher - September 8, 2026 at the Green Room 42 — photo 3 of 25


Sean Harkness. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: The Lineup with Susie Mosher - September 8, 2026 at the Green Room 42 — photo 4 of 25


Shira Averbach. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: The Lineup with Susie Mosher - September 8, 2026 at the Green Room 42 — photo 5 of 25


Shira Averbach. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: The Lineup with Susie Mosher - September 8, 2026 at the Green Room 42 — photo 6 of 25


Tanya Moberly. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: The Lineup with Susie Mosher - September 8, 2026 at the Green Room 42 — photo 7 of 25


Tanya Moberly and Sean Harkness. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: The Lineup with Susie Mosher - September 8, 2026 at the Green Room 42 — photo 8 of 25


Sean Harkness. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: The Lineup with Susie Mosher - September 8, 2026 at the Green Room 42 — photo 9 of 25


Tanya Moberly. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: The Lineup with Susie Mosher - September 8, 2026 at the Green Room 42 — photo 10 of 25


Billy Stritch. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: The Lineup with Susie Mosher - September 8, 2026 at the Green Room 42 — photo 11 of 25


Billy Stritch. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: The Lineup with Susie Mosher - September 8, 2026 at the Green Room 42 — photo 12 of 25


Artemisia LeFay and Clayton Thomas. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: The Lineup with Susie Mosher - September 8, 2026 at the Green Room 42 — photo 13 of 25


Artemisia LeFay. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: The Lineup with Susie Mosher - September 8, 2026 at the Green Room 42 — photo 14 of 25


Renee Guerrero, Artemisia LeFay and Clayton Thomas. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: The Lineup with Susie Mosher - September 8, 2026 at the Green Room 42 — photo 15 of 25


John Miller. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: The Lineup with Susie Mosher - September 8, 2026 at the Green Room 42 — photo 16 of 25


John Miller. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: The Lineup with Susie Mosher - September 8, 2026 at the Green Room 42 — photo 17 of 25


Shannon Ford. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: The Lineup with Susie Mosher - September 8, 2026 at the Green Room 42 — photo 18 of 25


Lorna Dallas. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: The Lineup with Susie Mosher - September 8, 2026 at the Green Room 42 — photo 19 of 25


Lorna Dallas. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: The Lineup with Susie Mosher - September 8, 2026 at the Green Room 42 — photo 20 of 25


Algonzo. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: The Lineup with Susie Mosher - September 8, 2026 at the Green Room 42 — photo 21 of 25


Algonzo. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: The Lineup with Susie Mosher - September 8, 2026 at the Green Room 42 — photo 22 of 25


Jelani Remy. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: The Lineup with Susie Mosher - September 8, 2026 at the Green Room 42 — photo 23 of 25


Jelani Remy. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: The Lineup with Susie Mosher - September 8, 2026 at the Green Room 42 — photo 24 of 25


Susie Mosher. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: The Lineup with Susie Mosher - September 8, 2026 at the Green Room 42 — photo 25 of 25


Jelani Remy. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Click Here to Get Tickets
More on The Green Room 42
Upcoming Shows
MASTER IT! THE MUSICAL, THE CLASS, THE HAIR
9/18 - 9/18/2026
AT THIS PERFORMANCE… (200th Edition)
9/21 - 9/21/2026
Recent Articles
AT THIS PERFORMANCE... to Celebrate 200th Edition at The Green Room 42
AT THIS PERFORMANCE... to Celebrate 200th Edition at The Green Room 42
9/11/2026
Maria Bilbao, Ken Ard and More Join Broadway Cares' NEXTGEN SPOTLIGHT
Maria Bilbao, Ken Ard and More Join Broadway Cares' NEXTGEN SPOTLIGHT
9/10/2026


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Cabaret SHOWS

The Doctor Will See You Now (Live EP Recording) in Cabaret The Doctor Will See You Now (Live EP Recording)
The Cutting Room (9/21-9/21)
Jensen Freeman: Neon Nights in Cabaret Jensen Freeman: Neon Nights
Laurie Beechman Theatre (9/26-9/26) PHOTOS
The Beat Goes On in Cabaret The Beat Goes On
Don't Tell Mama (10/08-10/08)
Timeless: A Tribute to Bernadette Peters in Cabaret Timeless: A Tribute to Bernadette Peters
Don't Tell Mama (10/04-10/04)
Seth Sikes with Tedd Firth: If You Feel Like Singing, Sing! in Cabaret Seth Sikes with Tedd Firth: If You Feel Like Singing, Sing!
54 Below (9/22-9/22)
¡Pa’l Bosque!: Honoring Stephen Sondheim in Cabaret ¡Pa’l Bosque!: Honoring Stephen Sondheim
54 Below (9/21-9/21)
Alysha Umphress: Season of the Witch in Cabaret Alysha Umphress: Season of the Witch
Joe's Pub at The Public Theater (10/25-10/25)
Elena Shaddow Sings Nine… all of it! in Cabaret Elena Shaddow Sings Nine… all of it!
54 Below (10/29-10/29)
Marilyn Maye in Cabaret Marilyn Maye
54 Below (11/27-11/27)
Joe McGinty & The Loser's Lounge: Squeeze vs. XTC – The Battle of the Bands! in Cabaret Joe McGinty & The Loser's Lounge: Squeeze vs. XTC – The Battle of the Bands!
Joe's Pub at The Public Theater (10/03-10/03)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You
Buy Tickets