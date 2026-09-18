Photos: The Lineup with Susie Mosher - September 8, 2026 at the Green Room 42
The bi-weekly variety show returns on Tuesday September 22
THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER is a wild, anything-goes variety show featuring artists from the Broadway, cabaret, music and comedy scenes. Actress/singer Mosher has hosted the award-winning spontaneous extravaganza since 2018 with her “dynamite voice, heartfelt observations and ridiculously funny improv.” (Go Magazine). A hit with both critics and audiences, each LINEUP is unique and delivers an unforgettable night of quintessential NYC entertainment. The September 8 edition featured a wide range of talented performers including Artemisia LeFay (Wasted Girl), Lorna Dallas, and more.
Check out the lineup for that show and follow Susie Mosher on Instagram here.
The bi-weekly show returns on Tuesday September 22. Find tickets to the Septembr 22 edition of the Lineup and more shows at the Green Room 42 on their website here.
See photos from the Tuesday September 8 show below snapped by photographer Conor Weiss.
Susie Mosher. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Lon Hoyt. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Sean Harkness. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Shira Averbach. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Shira Averbach. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Tanya Moberly. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Tanya Moberly and Sean Harkness. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Sean Harkness. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Tanya Moberly. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Billy Stritch. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Billy Stritch. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Artemisia LeFay and Clayton Thomas. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Artemisia LeFay. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Renee Guerrero, Artemisia LeFay and Clayton Thomas. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
John Miller. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
John Miller. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Shannon Ford. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Lorna Dallas. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Lorna Dallas. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Algonzo. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Algonzo. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Susie Mosher. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
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