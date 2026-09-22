THE KINGS IN NEW YORK to Celebrate Murray Hill's Debut Memoir at The Cutting Room

Murray Hill will round up some of America's favorite drag kings for a one-night-only special live event - The Kings in New York! The guys will be serving up a no-holds-barred show packed with wild, steamy, shocking, and hilarious gender-defying performances - all in celebration of the long awaited release of Murray Hill's debut memoir Showbiz! My Life As a Middle-Aged Man from Simon & Schuster Gallery Books.

Kings in New York will feature performances by Brooklyn Nightlife Award's Drag King of the Year 2016 K. James; the legendary Mo B. Dick (John Waters' "Pecker"), former Mr. Bushwig Myster E Mel Kiki, and 2021 Entertainer of the Year at the Silver Tusk Burlesque Awards Uncle Freak* with DJ Half 'N Half (who bears an uncanny resemblance to Murray Hill).

The Kings in New York will be presented Saturday, October 10 at The Cutting Room. Doors open at 6:30pm / show at 7pm. Tickets are $23 for general admission; $53 for general admission seating with a book and a meet-and-greet/signing; and $75 for Gold Circle VIP tickets that include reserved seating in the first two rows plus expedited m-&-g/signing. A limited number of books will also be available for purchase from Hive Mind Books of Brooklyn, NY at the event. Please note, there is an additional $25 food/drink minimum at all ticketing levels.

In his debut memoir, Showbiz! My Life As a Middle-Aged Man, beloved comedian Murray Hill (Somebody Somewhere) opens up for the first time about how a painful past led to an unwavering commitment to spread joy-one rimshot at a time. Warm, fearless, and laugh-out-loud funny, Showbiz! is Murray Hill's story of survival, reinvention, and finding joy against the odds. Because when life hands you trauma, you turn it into a tight five. That's Showbiz!

(aka Mister Showbiz) is a one-man entertainment machine: comedian, host, actor, writer, producer, and walking time capsule of classic showbiz charm. Television audiences know him as the lovable Fred Rococo on HBO's award-winning Somebody Somewhere. NBC News selected him as one of modern history's 30 most iconic and influential drag performers, and he's been included in New York magazine's Fifty Most Iconic Gender Benders of All Time. His campaign for Mayor of New York in 1996 was inducted into the New York Historical Society. He was just awarded the Trailblazer Award from Queerty. His forthcoming memoir, Showbiz! My Life As a Middle-Aged Man will be released by Simon & Schuster Gallery Books on October 6 (now available for preorder at mistershowbiz.com).

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