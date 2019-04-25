International Performing Artist Yael Rasooly Comes to Don't Tell Mama

Internationally renowned, multiple award winning performer, Yael Rasooly, brings her newest cabaret show, Love Must Have an End, to Don't Tell Mama for two performances: May 9th at 7pm and May 11th at 4pm. The richly decadent world of the 1920s and '30s in Berlin and Paris is on dazzling display in this performance by Rasooly and Pianist, Daniel Rein.

Audiences are invited into the vibrant world of the German cabaret before the Nazis rose to power, through the repertoire of Brecht and Weill, the Berlin cabaret songs, songs performed by Marlene Dietrich and the poetic French chansons of Edith Piaf. Rasooly and Rein tell the stories of the back streets and alleys, as well as the glamour and exuberance in the final years of the Weimar Republic - stories of longing, grief, love, passion, resilience and dreams in the fragile and powerful interval between the past and the future.



Don't Tell Mama is at West 46th Street between 8th and 9th Avenues. Seats may be reserved online at: https://donttellmamanyc.com/shows?month=5&year=2019&next=1. Phone calls: 212.257.0788 ext 6. Don't Tell Mama is a CASH ONLY ROOM. There is $15 cover charge and two-drink minimum.

Yael Rasooly is a critically lauded visual theater director, actress, singer and puppeteer. Born in Jerusalem in 1983, she trained as a classical singer and studied theater design in London. Her distinct theatrical language, which she began developing at School of Visual Theatre in Jerusalem, is based on a multidisciplinary approach, combining different forms of theater, puppetry, visual art and music. Her shows include Paper Cut, winner of the Excellence Award at the New York International Fringe Festival, the House by the Lake, a musical cabaret for actresses, dolls and objects depicting three sisters in hiding during WWII and Bon Voyage, based on the stories and in collaboration with acclaimed author Etgar Keret. Alongside her prolific theatrical career, Rasooly performs as a singer with numerous ensembles and orchestras in Europe and North America. Her shows, which range vastly in themes, scales and visual representation, have been presented in more than 28 countries and over 200 festivals and theaters worldwide, garnering numerous International awards. She has just concluded a semester of teaching at Trinity College, UConn and The Eugene O'Neill Theater Center. In March she presented two critically lauded performances of Paper Cut at The Tank in NYC. In April, she debuted Love Must Have an End at Cafe Sabarsky at the Neue Galerie.





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You