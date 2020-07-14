Intaglio Productions Hosts Virtual Event Featuring Beth Kirkpatrick and Elijah Dillehay

Necessity is the mother of invention. Never has that been truer than in live entertainment during this pandemic. Many theatrical events have moved on line as a way to reach and keep their audiences. Now Intaglio Productions is following suit by producing their annual 7/19 Event via the internet. The yearly presentation of new musical works is going virtual this year with musical numbers, updates on projects in progress and introductions to upcoming shows in production by the company.

Past 7/19 events were presented at The Roosevelt Hotel and have included top flight talent such as Dancing With The Stars' Sharna Burgess and two time Tony Award nominee Alison Fraser. This year's event had been scheduled to be held at 54 Below before it was forced to go virtual. The line up will feature singers Beth Kirkpatrick and Elijah Dillehay performing selections from the new musical The Storm, actor Louis Politan in a scene from the upcoming show The Cally Club, as well as arrangements from Rock of Ages Music Director Henry Aronson.

The 7/19 presentation is being produced under the auspices of Jeremy Long and Charles Messina. The event and editing coordinator is Joli Tribuzio. Sound mix by John Isley. Video Mix by Cory Michael Herman. Other performers to appear include John Burton, Tammy Gandolfo, Elijah Lyons, and Mary Kay Twargowski, as well as musicians Steve Count, Rachel Handman and Frank Pagano. Casting by Lori Malkin.

The yearly event is named after the address of Jeremy Long's show business grandparents Marge and Shorty Long whose dance studio was located at 719 State Street in Erie, PA.

This year's virtual presentation can be seen at 7pm on Sunday July 19, 2020 at https://www.intaglioproductions.com/7-19-virtual-event

