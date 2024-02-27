Ilustrado To Take the Stage At Arlene's Grocery Next Month

Dive into the soulful rhythms of Ilustrado as he unveils the musical gems from his anthology, the Pearl Drive Project, live at Arlene's Grocery on March 12 (Tuesday) at 8:00 pm. This highly awaited performance is set to take center stage at the legendary venue nestled in the heart of New York City's lower east side at 95 Stanton Street.

Ilustrado, whose return to the live music scene marks the end of a two-year hiatus, last graced the stage at the iconic Mercury Lounge, making history as the first Filipino artist to present a full set of original compositions at the venue that catapulted the careers of music legends like Lady Gaga, Ed SHeeran, and Radiohead. Reflecting on his absence, Ilustrado revealed, "I took a step back from performing to focus on arranging and producing some tracks for commercial streaming. Currently, I have six tracks playing, and the response has been both overwhelming and humbling."

As anticipation builds for Ilustrado's return, the award-winning music blog A&R Factory recently lauded his latest single, Incognito, hailing it as a "masterful blend of classical soul and contemporary flair."

Originally drawn to the city by a scholarship at the prestigious Manhattan School of Music for a Master's Degree in Voice, Ilustrado, born Rogelio Penaverde Jr., hails from Manila, Philippines. He solidified his standing as a professional performer in opera, sacred works, and musical theater after graduating. However, the challenges of the 2020 pandemic disrupted all his engagements.

"At a time when the world fell silent, I turned to songwriting as a creative outlet to keep me sane. It went on to become a side project while I tried to piece back my career in classical performance. It has taken primacy now - the artistic calling to which I fully commit myself from here on," Ilustrado expressed.

Don't miss the opportunity to witness Ilustrado's live performance at Arlene's Grocery, where he will weave the rich tapestry of Filipino music and showcase his unwavering commitment to the art form. Embark on the journey as he leaves an indelible mark on the New York music scene, one institution at a time.

Tickets

Secure your tickets now for $10 before the day of the show or $15 on the day of the event, available at this link: https://aftontickets.com/oboy-femcel-ilustrado-danny-ritz. Get ready for a night of musical magic and soul-stirring melodies that could only be delivered by Ilustrado.