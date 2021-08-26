Hotsy Totsy Burlesque Presents A Tribute To DOCTOR WHO at The Slipper Room - NYC

Now that we have a vaccine, the time travel ban on 2020 is over and once again The Doctor has come to visit Cherry Pitz in order to help her celebrate her birthday, bringing with her bevy of intergalactic beings all eager to shake their things at The Home for Wayward Girls and Fallen Women's monthly fund raiser.

Hosted by Cherry Pitz as The 13th Doctor and Handsome Brad as himself. Featuring: Cubby Hall as The Clockwork man, Perse Fanny as Missy, Brief Sweat as The Cyberman, Bimini Cricket as Madame Vastra, Rachet Marseille as The 10th Doctor, Luna Lee as The Dalek, Miranda Raven as River Song, Le Grand Chaton as The Doctors Daughter, and Matt Knife as Vincent Van Gogh.

Last month was indeed our first show back and it was incredible! We had a sold out crowd and electric energy on and off stage. Now we are ready to get truly into the swing of things with our annual tribute to BBC's long running science fiction series, Doctor Who! This is one of our best loved annual events.

14 years ago, the first Hotsy Totsy Burlesque was staged in New York and it's been a fabulous ride! We have played to often sold-out shows and our dedicated fans gleefully follow the soap opera that is Hotsy Totsy, declaring after each performance, "That was the best show you folks have ever done!" As performers and writers we have grown as a troupe and as friends and are happy to move into our 15th year of tributing our favorite movies and TV shows with rhinestones, glitter and flying underpants.

Every month you are invited to The Home For Wayward Girls and Fallen Women. The residents of the home need money to keep their hotel open and to buy G-strings and glitter. Sadly, the shows have had their technical difficulties and in the past, they have had to combat Daleks, Darth Vader, The Borg, Zombies, Network Censors, Evil from other dimensions and most recently Covid-19. But onward we press and the house mother Cherry Pitz along with her faithful consort Handsome Brad promise you beautiful, clothing-averse nerds, lots of laughs, spinning tassels and fun! So, join us for Hotsy Totsy Burlesque at The Home for Wayward Girls and Fallen Women where the motto is "We've fallen, we can't get up, and we like it that way!