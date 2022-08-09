Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The performance is set for August 16.

Aug. 9, 2022  
Helen Park Will Perform A Concert At 54 Below Next Week

54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Light the Night on August 16th at 7:00 pm. Winner of the Lucille Lortel and Richard Rodgers Awards, and three-time Drama Desk-nominee, composer-lyricist Helen Park is back with a concert after her sold-out debut in early 2020. She will share current and cut songs from her upcoming Broadway show KPOP, the Oscar-nominated Netflix film Over the Moon, as well as an original song she wrote for Sesame Street the Musical opening this fall. The show will feature songs that are unapologetically K-pop and bilingual, in a blend of electronic and acoustic music.

There will be special guest appearances from Broadway actors Zachary Noah Piser (Dear Evan Hansen), Luna (KPOP), Julia Abueva (KPOP), Toren Nakamura, Jiho Kang (KPOP), Amy Keum (KPOP), Lina Rose Lee, and Abraham Lim (Glee Project, KPOP). Music direction will be by Sujin Kim-Ramsey.

Drums: Jesse-Ray Leich

Guitar: Haedong Yoon

Bass:Jenny Giammanco

Piano: Sujin Kim-Ramsey

Light the Night plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on August 16th, 7PM. There is a $30-$40 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.


