HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO STAR Ashley Wool and More Take The Stage In Seth Bisen-Hersh 800th Showcase

Seth Bisen-Hersh will celebrate his 17th anniversary and 800th weekly showcase at renowned midtown cabaret venue Don't Tell Mama with 2 concerts of his songs on Tuesday, April 30th & Thursday, May 2nd, 2024 at 7PM.

Bisen-Hersh will be joined by 40 showcase alumni singing songs from his catalog including Broadway’s Ashley Wool (How to Dance in Ohio).

The concerts will feature songs from off-Broadway's Love Quirks, as well as songs from Agatha Christie’s The Secret Adversary, The Diamond as Big as the Ritz, More to Love and "Malka", an upcoming short film inspired by his grandmother's Holocaust experience.

The performers on Tuesday, April 30th will be: Andie Angel, Ernest Barzaga, Danielle Burman, Roger Gilbert Crane, Emma Dalessio, Charlie Davis, Sara Thomas Easley, Sarah Gaines, Casey Huntley, Audrey Latt, Jenna Odle, Izaya Perrier, Jaelyn Raiford, Alondra Schuck, Olivia Schuh, Carly Sesti, Susan Johnston Taylor, Chana Wingard and Ashley Wool.

The performers on Thursday, May 2nd will be: Dylan Berkeley, Danny Blank, Julianna Brown, Timothy Jacob Brown, Sarah Burke, Bella Castillo-DiSalvo, Stephanie DiDonato, Michael I. Haber, Noah Horowitz, Gene Juanich, Riley Keohane, Grace Levee, Megan Lomax, Taylor Lynn, Julia Menn, Barrett Penrod, Nikki Scamuffo, Kaleb Sells, Liza Suzanna, Jaclyn B. Wood and Ashley Wool.

Tickets can be reserved at:

Tuesday 4/30: https://shows.donttellmamanyc.com/8016-seth-s-talent-showcase-4-30-24

Thursday 5/2: https://shows.donttellmamanyc.com/8124-seth-s-talent-showcase-5-2-24

Seth Bisen-Hersh is an award-winning composer/lyricist and performer. His musicals include Love Quirks (AMT Theater 2022, Off-Broadway BroadwayWorld Award for Best New Score), Agatha Christie’s The Secret Adversary (In development) The Diamond as Big as the Ritz (2019 Finalist: Stiles & Drewe Best Song Award, Studio Cast Recording), Stanley's Party (Manhattan Children's Theatre, 2010), More to Love (2014 Winner: Best Lyrics, West Village Musical Theatre Festival), The Spickner Spin (2004 Fringe NYC Audience Favorite Award), and Meaningless Sex (2003 Fringe NYC Audience Favorite Award). He has also written and starred in 10 cabaret song cycles of his work: And Then She Dumped Me, The Gayest Straight Man Alive, Meaningful Sex, Neurotic Tendencies, Why am I Not Famous Yet?, Writer's Block: a cabaret that was hard to write, I'll Relax When I'm Dead: a reluctantly prolific cabaret, If Adele Can Do It, So Can I: an evening of mostly sorrow, Not Your Grandma's Cabaret (unless she’s really naughty) and his Self-Isolation Song Cycle. He wrote/starred in the 5 seasons of the web series "Every Day a Little Seth," co-wrote/co-starred in the TV pilot version and has emceed, produced and accompanied over 800 musical theatre talent showcases at Don't Tell Mama. In addition, he has published 4 books: a memoir, "Sleep. Write. Now. Emerging from a dark year of insomnia, anxiety and depression from loss”, two books of essays: "Every Page a Little Seth" and "Millennials are Ruining the World!", which he turned into an audiobook and podcast, and “The Making of a Musical: the 12 year journey of Love Quirks" . Also, he was a winner of 2019, 2020, 2022 & 2023 ASCAP Plus Awards.

Additionally, he's had multiple crossword puzzles published in the New York Times, the LA Times, the Wall Street Journal, Universal Crossword and The Modern Crossword. He has two Bachelors from MIT (Computer Science & Engineering and Music Composition) and a Masters in Music Technology from NYU.