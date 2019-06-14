HAMILTON's Deon'te Goodman Will Play Gay Civil Rights Activist, Bayard Rustin at Feinstein's/54 Below

Broadway's Hamilton's Deon'te Goodman will play civil rights activist Bayard Rustin in the new musical "Bayard: A New Musical" in Concert, which highlights the life of the late civil rights activist, Bayard Rustin, which will be presented June 17th at 9:30 PM at Feinstein's/54 Below.

In 1963, what would become known as the most iconic march in Civil Rights history was still a gestating idea without the right person to organize it. The leaders of the movement, some reluctantly, some faithfully, chose Bayard Rustin, the great civil rights strategist and openly gay Black man, to organize and get the March on its feet. His ideas would be a boon for the Movement and his life would be the obstacle.

Bayard: A New Musical is the second show of Allen and Gray's "Freedom Trilogy." Their first show, Freedom Riders: The Civil Rights Musical, premiered as a workshop production in 2016 at New York Musical Festival (NYMF) and won the Inaugural Beta Award. The show returned to the Festival in 2017 as a full production and won awards for the most Outstanding Music and Social Impact and Relevance.

There is a $30-$40 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at 54Below.com.





