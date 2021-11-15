HAMILTON Cast Members to Join Upcoming BROADWAY SESSIONS

BROADWAY SESSIONS is described as an evening of musical performances, games and open mic featuring a new Broadway cast twice monthly. The show is created and hosted by Ben Cameron (Bway Wicked, Aida, Footloose, Dance Captain Dance Attack web series, Broadway Con,) and features musical director Joshua Stephen Kartes on piano.

This week Broadway Sessions will celebrate all things HAMILTON! Current Broadway cast members scheduled to perform include Fergie L Phillipe, Thayne Jasperson, Gabby Sorrentino, Deonte' Goodman, Jennifer Geller, Daniel Yearwood, Ta-Ty Wilson and more! This special night will also feature Hamilton Sing-a-longs, lip sync battles, Hamilton dance party and more. The evening will also feature performances by talented singer/actors Darren Cementina and Megan Dwinell.

Following the performances an OPEN MIC party will commence. Sign up to sing will begin at 9:30 as doors open.

Broadway Sessions is a proud supporter of BC/EFA and received the prestigious Ruth Kurtzman Benefit Award at the Mac Awards in 2018.

Tickets are available for purchase at www.broadwaysessions.net $10 in advance, $15 at the door