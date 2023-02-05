Gunhild Carling, Ben Markley Big Band, and More to Play Birdland This Month

Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater have announced jazz programming running February 7 through February 19.

Performers appearing at Birdland Jazz Club include Gunhild Carling, Ben Markley Big Band Feat. Ari Hoenig, Catherine Russell and Sam Blakeslee Large Group.



Downstairs at Birdland Theater, catch John DiMartino, Margot Sergent and Miki Yamanaka.



Repeat engagements include David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band, Frank Vignola's Guitar Night, Birdland Big Band and Arturo O'Farrill & The Latin Jazz Octet + Orchestra.

Jazz Programming at Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater February 7 through February 19

February 7 (Tuesday) 5:30 - Birdland Theater

John Di Martino and Friends in the Theater

John Di Martino is a composer, arranger, jazz pianist, producer and educator, based in New York City. He is described as a "shape-shifter", for his creativity across musical genres. John composed the music for the documentary series: "A Glimpse Of Paradise" aired on Europe's Arte Channel. Mr. Di Martino latest CD's are the 2020 release: "Passion Flower" (the music of Billy Strayhorn ), Featuring Raul Midon, Eric Alexander, Boris Kozlov, and Lewis Nash, and: "Mazel" (Yiddish Songs, re-imagined ), with Janis Siegel and Cantor Daniel Krammer. John has recorded numerous CDs on the High Note and Venus Records (Japan) labels as a leader, and with Freddy Cole, Gloria Lynn, Houston Person, and Nicki Parrott. John's discography includes Grammy-nominated CD'S: "Love" ( Issac Delgado ), "Freddy Cole Sings Mr. B" and "Live And In Clave" ( Bobby Sanabria ). John di Martino was a long time member of Ray Barretto's "New World Spirit", He is a featured arranger and pianist on many of Ray Barretto's recordings including the grammy-nominated, CD: "Contact" and "Portraits In Jazz And Clave" ( featuring James Moody, Kenny Burrell, Joe Lovano, Steve Turre, and Eddie Gomez ).

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum

February 7-11 (Tuesday-Saturday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM (2/7-9); 8:30 & 10:30 PM (2/10-11) - Birdland Jazz Club

Gunhild Carling

International sensation, virtuoso multi-instrumentalist, vocalist extraordinaire-shall we say, conceptualist? The real question is: what can't you say about Gunhild Carling? She seems to do it all: performing on trumpet, trombone, bagpipes, drums, piano, bass, three trumpets at once, a trumpet balanced vertically using no hands, all on one song which she is singing-Carling continuously proves she can, and will, break any limitation in front of her. And with her feel-good revival of 1920s hot swing, this brilliant entertainer makes audiences smile and dance as she wows them with unheard-of talents. Featured on Scott Bradlee's Post Modern Jukebox, Carling has put the 20s twist on popular contemporary songs such as Madonna's "Material Girl," Rick Astley's "Never Gonna Give You Up," and Pharell's "Happy." This will surely be a week filled with surprises!

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

February 8 (Wednesday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Theater

David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band

Inspired by the noble jazz pioneers Louis Armstrong, Bix Beiderbecke, Duke Ellington, Jelly Roll Morton and their colleagues, David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band breathes life and passion into America's own great art form. Now in its 18th year of residency at Birdland, the weekly post-workday engagement is the city's best musical bargain! Tuba player David Ostwald leads a rotating lineup that features talents such as clarinetist Anat Cohen, trombonist/vocalist Wycliffe Gordon, pianist Ehud Asherie, drummer Marion Felder and more!

$30 tables; $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

February 8 (Wednesday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Frank Vignola's Guitar Night

It's the best jazz guitar lover's show in the world. Frank Vignola's virtuosity has made him the guitarist of choice for many of the world's top musicians, including Ringo Starr, Madonna, Donald Fagen, Les Paul, the Boston and New York Pops, and more. Every Wednesday at 8:30pm in the Birdland Theater, Frank leads "Frank Vignola's Guitar Night at Birdland." Inspired by journeyman jazz guitarist John Pisano's now famous Los Angeles Guitar Night, the Frank Vignola Trio, featuring bassist Gary Mazzaroppi and drummer Vince Cherico, will perform tunes from the standard repertoire, inviting up a rotation of special guest guitarists.

$30 tables; $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

February 10 (Friday) 5:00 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

The Birdland Big Band

Every Friday, and for two headlining weeks a year, the "BBB" roars into action playing a thrilling and original mix of jazz, funk, Brazilian, Latin and world music for sold-out audiences. Featured weekly guest artists drop in from television bands (David Letterman, Saturday Night Live) and pop music touring bands (Rob Thomas, Rod Stewart). Come see for yourself why Time Out New York called the BBB "A completely unique experience... there isn't another band like this anywhere," and why yelp.com proclaims, "If you hear one band in NYC make sure this is it... and prepare to be blown away!"

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum

February 12 (Sunday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Ben Markley Band Feat. Ari Hoenig

Ben Markley's latest project in a series of brilliant homages to musical heroes, Ari's Funhouse celebrates (by setting to a big band) the music of drum icon and rhythmic scientist Ari Hoenig. Markley, active on the Denver scene as a pianist and arranger, has arranged Ari Hoenig compositions for large ensemble, and with the ever-daring, fearless and voracious Ari himself playing drums, the night is sure to be special. Markley's Hoenig project was released in April 2022. The last project before that was Markley's Clockwise: The Music of Cedar Walton, which was rated one DownBeat's 4 Best 4-Star-Rated Albums of 2017. With an ear for honoring a great artist, Markley is a thorough and creative writer. Enjoy this great band playing the music of one of modern jazz's legendary drummers and composers!

$30 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



February 12 (Sunday) 8:30 & 10:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Octet

Pianist, composer and educator Arturo O'Farrill-leader of the "first family of Afro-Cuban Jazz" (The New York Times)-leads the GRAMMY award winning Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra (ALJO), who bring together the drama of big band jazz, the culture of Latin music, and the virtuosity of eighteen of the world's most accomplished solo musicians. Twelve years of critically-acclaimed performances internationally have firmly established the ALJO as the standard-bearer for creative interpretation of Latin jazz greats such as Tito Puente, Frank "Machito" Grillo, and Chico O'Farrill, as well as the driving force behind new commissions from Latin music's most talented composers and arrangers. The Octet version plays at Birdland this Sunday.

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum

February 14-18 (Tuesday-Saturday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM (2/14-16); 8:30 & 10:30 PM (2/17-18) - Birdland Jazz Club

Catherine Russell

Internationally-renowned vocalist Catherine Russell is jazz royalty. Her grandfather, Elisha Ray, graduated from Juilliard in 1925 and performed with Harlem Renaissance legend James Reese Europe. Her mother, vocalist Carline Ray, toured with the International Sweethearts of Rhythm and attended The Juilliard School and Manhattan School of Music in the 1950s. And her father, Luis Russell, was Louis Armstrong's musical director. Born into the music, Ms. Russell possesses an easy feeling and genuine soulfulness, documented on seven acclaimed recordings under her own name and over 200 recordings for and with other major artists. Her two most recent albums as a leader-2019's Alone Together and 2016's Harlem on My Mind-received Grammy nominations for Best Jazz Vocal Album. 2014's Bring It Back (Jazz Village) received a rare 5-star rating from Downbeat Magazine. Russell's style tastefully mixes early Harlem jazz stylings and American Songbook gems with New Orleans music and country blues stylings. Last year, for Valentine's week, Russell celebrated the release of her latest recording, Send For Me (Dot Time, 2022). This year, she's back, and the feeling of romance is still hanging in the air.

$40-$50 tables / $30-$40 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

February 15 (Wednesday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Theater

February 15 (Wednesday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

February 16 (Thursday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Margot Sergent

Transport yourself back to the 1920 and 30s with Margot Sergent. In her native French, the exquisite vocalist and harpist brings you right into the world of romance, despair, and Bohemian grandeur which characterize the favorite songs of Edith Piaf, Charles Aznavour, and Charles Trenet. Sergent's trio, So French Cabaret, features double bass and guitar, and together they invite you on a storyteller's journey, performing classics like "La Vie en Rose," "Non, je ne regrette rien," and "l'Hymne à l'Amour." Sergent has performed across Paris and at France's legendary l'Olympia. As saxophone legend Archie Shepp describes: "What she does is pure poetry. No doubt she is one of the most captivating artists of her generation." Last year was her Birdland debut: welcome her back this Thursday night.

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

February 17 (Friday) 5:00 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

February 17-19 (Friday-Sunday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Miki Yamanaka

One of the best jazz piano players working in New York today, Miki Yamanaka is the favorite of Antonio Hart, Roxy Coss, Larry Goldings, Frank Lacy, Philip Harper and plenty of other revered musicians. Her powerful and elegant style is deeply rooted in the tradition of jazz piano while extending far beyond mere cliches. During the pandemic, Miki launched Miki's Mood, which became a popular livestream series from her apartment featuring husband and frequent collaborator Jimmy MacBride on drums with a host of New York's most amazing musicians joining in. She released Miki in 2018 (Cellar Live), Human Dust Suite in 2020 (Outside In), and Stairway to the Stars in 2021 (Outside In) featuring the great bassist Orlando Le Fleming and modern saxophone legend Mark Turner.

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

February 19 (Sunday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Sam Blakeslee Large Group

Born in Ohio and based in New York City, Sam Blakeslee is an original compositional voice penning modern jazz music with an exploratory, industrial intelligence and imaginative twists and turns. His excellent group, featuring some of New York's finest young players, released Live at Blu Jazz from the popular Akron, OH club. The trombonist composer performs and records regularly with Grammy-nominated large ensembles that define the face of modern jazz large ensembles like the Terraza Big Band, Dan Pugach Nonet, Emilio Solla's Tango Jazz Orchestra, Remy Le Boeuf's Assembly of Shadows, Manuel Valera's New Cuban Express Big Band, and the New York Afro-Bop Alliance Big Band. Sam has also performed with artists such as Joe Lovano, Sean Jones, Dan Wilson, Ingrid Jensen, and Aretha Franklin.

$30 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

February 19 (Sunday) 8:30 & 10:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

