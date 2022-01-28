Gracie Lee Brown, Ryan James Monroe, And Thomas Hodges Are Bringing Cabaret And New Music Back To New York City

Two weeks before live entertainment venues were shuttered due to Covid-19, an ensemble of artists came together to perform the music of Thomas Hodges at New York City's historic Duplex Cabaret Theater. Nearly two years later, three of those artists are starring in their own shows throughout the city.

Rough Draft: A New Musical by Thomas Hodges

Composer, storyteller, teacher, and performer, Thomas Hodges, debuts a new solo show on February 4th, 7:00pm, at Don't Tell Mama and you can make your reservation in advance by clicking this link! Thomas will be debuting at least six new songs making this show a rare opportunity to see inside the process of such a prolific writer. Catch this piece while it is very much in it's developmental phase before it reaches it's inevitable heights. You'll forever be able to say that you saw it first.

Say Goodnight, Gracie: Roots

Beloved and celebrated cabaret artist, Gracie Lee Brown, goes back to her roots with an evening of Music Theater classics and contemporary hits at The Bitter End, February 21st, at 8:30pm! Buy your tickets now by following this link! You've come to love Gracie's talent and spirit in shows where she's featured new music by her collaborators or the hits of past and present moments, but with this show she goes back to her roots with a celebration of the music that first inspired her.

Ryan James Monroe Sings the Music of Thomas Hodges

Powerhouse vocalist and multi-hyphenate artist, Ryan James Monroe, is joined both by Thomas Hodges and special guest Gracie Lee Brown, to make his solo show debut singing the music of Thomas Hodges to a sold out house at The Duplex on March 11th. After selling out in under eight hours, making it the fastest a show has ever sold out at The Duplex, Ryan, Thomas, and Gracie return to The Duplex on March 18th at 7:00pm for an encore performance-tickets for which can be purchased now! This show promises to be a celebration of the human experience through music, storytelling, and community that is guaranteed to leave you feeling empowered and charged with the intimate knowing that you are not alone. Simply put, it is not to be missed.