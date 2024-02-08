Golden Ticket Productions Announces SIMPLY SONDHEIM And More For 2024 Boggstown Cabaret Lineup

Next month will see the debut of "Law & Disorder," followed by "Speakeasy" in April, and more!
Golden Ticket Productions has announced its 2024 schedule for the Boggstown Cabaret.
After the successful production of "Stumblewood," "The Monkey's Paw," and the classic "Christmas Is Magic," Boggstown Cabaret is back with a schedule of brand new shows, kicking off this weekend with "Simply Sondheim," starring Suellen Swaney and Christine Long singing songs from shows such as "Into the Woods, "Merrily We Roll Along," "Company," and "Sweeney Todd."
For tickets and more information, please visit goldenticketproductions.com.
Saturday, February 10, 2024 - Simply Sondheim
Sunday, February 11, 2024 - Simply Sondheim
Saturday, March 16, 2024 - Law & Disorder
Saturday, April 13, 2024 - Law & Disorder
Saturday, April 20, 2024 - SPEAKEASY
Sunday, April 21, 2024 - SPEAKEASY
Saturday, May 11, 2024 - SPEAKASY
Sunday, May 12, 2024 - SPEAKEASY
Saturday May 25, 2024 - Law & Disorder
Saturday, June 8, 2024 - SPEAKEASY
Sunday, June 9, 2024 - SPEAKEASY
Saturday, June 15, 2024 - Law & Disorder
Saturday, July 13, 2024 - SPEAKEASY
Sunday, July 14, 2024 - SPEAKEASY
Saturday, July 20, 2024 - Law & Disorder
Saturday, August 10, 2024 - SPEAKEASY
Saturday, August 11, 2024 - SPEAKEASY
Saturday, August 17, 2024 - Law. & Disorder
Saturday, September 7, 2024 - SPEAKEASY
Sunday, September 8, 2024 - SPEAKEASY
Saturday, October. 26, 2024 - Haunted Cabaret Event
Sunday, October 27, 2024 - Haunted Cabaret Event
Saturday, December 7, 2024 - Christmas Is Magic Take 2
Sunday, December 8, 2024 - Christmas Is Magic Take 2
Saturday, December 14, 2024 - Christmas Is Magic Take 2
Sunday, December 15, 2024 - Christmas Is Magic Take 2
Saturday, December 21, 2024 - Christmas Is Magic Take 2
Sunday, December 22, 2024 - Christmas Is Magic Take 2
