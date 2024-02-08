Golden Ticket Productions Announces SIMPLY SONDHEIM And More For 2024 Boggstown Cabaret Lineup

Golden Ticket Productions has announced its 2024 schedule for the Boggstown Cabaret.

After the successful production of "Stumblewood," "The Monkey's Paw," and the classic "Christmas Is Magic," Boggstown Cabaret is back with a schedule of brand new shows, kicking off this weekend with "Simply Sondheim," starring Suellen Swaney and Christine Long singing songs from shows such as "Into the Woods, "Merrily We Roll Along," "Company," and "Sweeney Todd."

Next month will see the debut of "Law & Disorder," followed by "Speakeasy" in April, and rounding out the year is the spooky "Haunted Cabaret Event" and "Christmas Is Magic - Take 2."

For tickets and more information, please visit goldenticketproductions.com.

Boggstown Cabaret - 2024 Schedule

Saturday, February 10, 2024 - Simply Sondheim

Sunday, February 11, 2024 - Simply Sondheim

Saturday, March 16, 2024 - Law & Disorder

Saturday, April 13, 2024 - Law & Disorder

Saturday, April 20, 2024 - SPEAKEASY

Sunday, April 21, 2024 - SPEAKEASY

Saturday, May 11, 2024 - SPEAKASY

Sunday, May 12, 2024 - SPEAKEASY

Saturday May 25, 2024 - Law & Disorder

Saturday, June 8, 2024 - SPEAKEASY

Sunday, June 9, 2024 - SPEAKEASY

Saturday, June 15, 2024 - Law & Disorder

Saturday, July 13, 2024 - SPEAKEASY

Sunday, July 14, 2024 - SPEAKEASY

Saturday, July 20, 2024 - Law & Disorder

Saturday, August 10, 2024 - SPEAKEASY

Saturday, August 11, 2024 - SPEAKEASY

Saturday, August 17, 2024 - Law. & Disorder

Saturday, September 7, 2024 - SPEAKEASY

Sunday, September 8, 2024 - SPEAKEASY

Saturday, October. 26, 2024 - Haunted Cabaret Event

Sunday, October 27, 2024 - Haunted Cabaret Event

Saturday, December 7, 2024 - Christmas Is Magic Take 2

Sunday, December 8, 2024 - Christmas Is Magic Take 2

Saturday, December 14, 2024 - Christmas Is Magic Take 2

Sunday, December 15, 2024 - Christmas Is Magic Take 2

Saturday, December 21, 2024 - Christmas Is Magic Take 2

Sunday, December 22, 2024 - Christmas Is Magic Take 2