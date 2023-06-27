Gabriella Joy Brings A COLLECTION OF FIRSTS to 54 Below Next Month

54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, presents Gabriella Joy: A Collection of Firsts. Gabriella Joy (The Color Purple national tour) is a singer and actor, born and raised right across the Hudson in New Jersey. Over the past year she has had the opportunity to perform in many 54 Below shows and is ecstatic to finally be making her solo show debut. Through song, Gabriella will be letting you in on her personal journey with theater, how it has inspired her, and how she hopes to inspire others through it. From classics like “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” to Tori Kelly, this artist will give you a night full of heart, laughter, hope and… joy!

Gabriella Joy: A Collection of Firsts is conceived by Gabriella Joy, produced by Carly Heitner, with music direction by Daniel Rudin.

Gabriella Joy: A Collection of Firsts plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on July 10, 2023 at 9:30pm. There is a $25-$60 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Gabriella Joy is a singer/actor based in NJ/NY. Some of her most memorable productions have been The Color Purple as Squeak/Nettie u/s (2nd Nat'l Tour), IN THE HEIGHTS (ens.), CABARET (Frenchie). She has performed in over 25 shows at 54 below and is excited to be making her solo show debut.