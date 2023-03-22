GOLEM OWNED A TROPICAL SMOOTHIE, LIVE IN CONCERT Comes to 54 Below

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Golem Owned a Tropical Smoothie: Live in Concert on Sunday, April 30 at 9:30pm. Join in for a hilarious evening featuring the songs of the unforgettable, long-awaited, non-copyright infringing, award-winning new musical about Golem who owned a smoothie shop. Written and directed by local caterers Garrett Poladian and Ethan Crystal, experience such hits as "Golem Owned A Tropical Smoothie (opening number)," "Return of the King," "A Thing Named Golem," "The Green Dragon," and "Mean Green Machine" like you've never heard them before! Featuring an all-star cast, this concert is produced by Crew Bar Productions and Siobhan O'Neill. Golem Owned a Tropical Smoothie has received a NAMT development grant, an NYFA City Artist Corps Grant, and was recently an O'Neill Conference semi-finalist. golemownedatropicalsmoothie.com

Starring Aneesa Folds (Freestyle Love Supreme), Julian Diaz-Granados (Dear Evan Hansen), Carson Higgins (Babylon), Ethan Crystal (Food Runner), Garrett Poladian (Sanit), Lea Nardi (Booked and Blessed), SLee (Stranger Sings), and Jamir Brown (Stranger Sings). Music direction by Stephen Murphy (Moana Jr.).

Golem Owned a Tropical Smoothie: Live in Concert plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Sunday, April 30th, at 9:30PM. There is a $25-$35 cover charge ($29-$40 with fees) and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

GARRETT POLADIAN (Book, Music, Lyrics) is a New York City based actor, writer, designer, and overall creative artist. Originally from Panama City Beach, Florida, he has appeared in an array of film and theatrical productions including #Love95Times (The Farm Theatre), For The Record: The Brat Pack (Norwegian Cruise Line), Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical (Off-Broadway). Film: "Student i," (dir. Laura Lau), and "The Goatman." Garrett was a full time company dancer from 2014-2016 with the Ballet Pensacola. He is also the co-writer and creator of "Booked and Blessed" a new comedic YouTube web-series. While presently pursuing his career as an actor, his main focus has been creating his own projects. And, he's a top! garrettpoladian.com

ETHAN CRYSTAL (Book, Music, Lyrics) is a singer, actor, writer, musician, and comedian from Wilsonville, Oregon. Ethan has appeared on TV, Off-Broadway, and online in various shapes and forms; career highlights include getting shoved by a young Mark Ruffalo on HBO's I Know This Much Is True, singing in a barbershop quartet on the Spongebob Squarepants instagram, and singing with his high school acappella group on NBC's The Sing Off. His comedy pilot "1. backpack" won Best Comedy Screenplay in the Oregon Short Film Festival in 2019, and he has contributed as a vocalist, writer, and arranger to Brooklyn-based music collective Apartment Sessions and Scranton-based pop-rock band Modern Ties. Ethan is a believer in people, the absurd, and the value of great effort put into a frivolous pursuit. BFA Vocal Performance, Carnegie Mellon. ethancrystal.com