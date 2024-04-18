FreakShow & Tell Has A New Home At The Famous Baton Show Lounge

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



FreakShow & Tell has a new home amongst the nation's most famous female impersonators!

The Baton Show Lounge has hosted Drag Queens and Female Impersonators since its beginning in 1969, and now a Science-themed vaudeville show has been brought aboard to perform in this little showroom in Uptown Chicago.

Thom Britton is the creator and star of the show. He is dressed in a men's suit the entire show but is THRILLED to be included in this legendary performance space.

Britton says, "Drag, Impersonation, and Vaudeville have more in common than you'd think. We are all visual performers who are, at least in part, telling our story with our props and costumes."

FreakShow & Tell has been a regular part of the Chicago underground theater scene since 2006. It has been featured in the Abby Hoffman Died for our Sins Theater Festival several times and The Chicago Fringe Festival twice.

The show costs $20 and runs on Saturdays at 8 pm in June, July, and August 2024