Frank Wildhorn & Constantine Maroulis Help The Green Room 42 Celebrate 1000 Shows

THE GREEN ROOM 42 - the new intimate concert venue dubbed Broadway's "off-night hotspot" by The New York Times - will celebrate Halloween and its landmark 100th performance with a special edition of Frank Wildhorn & Friends on Thursday, October 31 at 7:00 PM. There will be an additional performance that evening at 9:30 PM. Wildhorn is best known as the composer of Jekyll & Hyde, The Scarlet Pimpernel, Bonnie & Clyde, and Whitney Houston's #1 international hit "Where Do Broken Hearts Go." The show features Constantine Maroulis and special guests including Takako Wildhorn and more, with songs from Jekyll & Hyde and Dracula, along with selections from new and upcoming shows.

Frank Wildhorn is a multi-Grammy, Tony, and Emmy Award-nominated composer and producer who spans the worlds of popular, theatrical, and classical music. In 1999, Frank became the first American composer in 22 years to have three shows running simultaneously on Broadway: Jekyll & Hyde, The Scarlet Pimpernel, The Civil War (Tony Award nominated for "Best Score"). He is one of only two composers to have had three Broadway shows running simultaneously and a #1 chart-topping pop hit. Also for Broadway: Dracula, Victor/Victoria, Wonderland, Bonnie & Clyde (Tony Award nominated for "Best Score"), and the 2013 revival of Jekyll & Hyde. Frank produced Harlem Song at the famed Apollo Theater. International: Excalibur/Artus, Cyrano de Bergerac, The Count of Monte Cristo, Carmen, Rudolf, Mitsuko, Never Say Goodbye, Camille Claudel, Tears of Heaven, Death Note, Mata Hari, and The Man Who Laughs. Upcoming: Song of Bernadette, Peter the Great, Your Lie In April, Huberman, and Casanova. Frank served as music director for the Goodwill Games in New York City (1998). He wrote the song "Gold," the opening number for the 2002 Winter Olympics. Received the prestigious Charles Dickens Award from USC, where there is a scholarship under his name. Among the artists who have recorded and performed Frank's works: Whitney Houston, Natalie Cole, Kenny Rogers, Sammy Davis, Jr., Liza Minnelli, Julie Andrews, Hootie & the Blowfish, The Moody Blues, Johnny Mathis, Linda Eder, Freddie Jackson, Trisha Yearwood, Stacy Lattisaw, Molly Hatchet, Blues Traveler, Trace Adkins, Patti LaBelle, Jeffrey Osborne, BeBe Winans, Amy Grant, Anthony Warlow, to name a few.

Constantine Maroulis is an accomplished actor, producer, singer and songwriter best known for his Tony-nominated performance in Rock of Ages and his epic run as a finalist during the heyday of "American Idol." His new original album, Until I'm Wanted, is expected to be released later in 2019. Constantine has been actively touring worldwide, contributing to projects that include Scott Bradlee's acclaimed Postmodern Jukebox, Rocktopia, and Adler's Appetite featuring legendary Guns N' Roses drummer Steven Adler. Constantine is also developing a number of creative projects in TV and film, including Tony-nominated work as a producer of Broadway's revival of Deaf West's Spring Awakening, as well as recently releasing the singles, "All About You," "Here I Come," and "She's Just Rock N Roll," from his upcoming album. Additionally, Constantine recently played Judas in the MUNY production of Jesus Christ Superstar, and Che in the North Shore production of Evita.

Frank Wildhorn and Constantine Maroulis perform at The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, on the 4th Floor of Yotel) onThursday, October 31 for two shows, at 7:00 PM and 9:30 PM. The cover changes is $25-$75. There is no food and drink minimum. For tickets, please visit www.TheGreenRoom42.com.

THE GREEN ROOM 42 recently celebrated its two-year anniversary as the theater district's premiere destination for live music, nightclub performances and special events. The space lets audiences experience shows featuring Broadway's biggest names and emerging talent up close and personal like no other space in the world. During the shows, guests can enjoy Mediterranean-inspired dishes alongside signature cocktails, craft beer and curated wine lists with no food/drink minimum. Tickets can be purchased at www.TheGreenRoom42.com. The Green Room 42 is located at 570 Tenth Avenue inside YOTEL in New York City; @TheGreenRoom42





