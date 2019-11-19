Frank Sinatra Birthday Celebration Hosted by Steven Chera

Come celebrate Frank Sinatra's 104th Birthday with a night of Sinatra classics such as Fly Me to the Moon, The Best is Yet to Come, Come Fly With Me , New York New York and many more! Hosted by mellow-toned tenor with a vintage style of his own, Steven Chera, will light up the evening with familiar melodies of Ol' Blue Eyes. Sinatra was known for his lavish lifestyle and fun loving parties. So in honor of the popular crooner, we have a fabulous band lined up backing Mr. Chera. Come celebrate with us for the 5th annual HAPPY BIRTHDAY FRANK!

Please note: 2 beverage minimum per person

Tickets: http://www.triadnyc.com/event/f71a51d00bec79c1a024a86988f141e0





