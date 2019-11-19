Frank Sinatra Birthday Celebration Hosted by Steven Chera

Article Pixel Nov. 19, 2019  

Frank Sinatra Birthday Celebration Hosted by Steven Chera

Come celebrate Frank Sinatra's 104th Birthday with a night of Sinatra classics such as Fly Me to the Moon, The Best is Yet to Come, Come Fly With Me , New York New York and many more! Hosted by mellow-toned tenor with a vintage style of his own, Steven Chera, will light up the evening with familiar melodies of Ol' Blue Eyes. Sinatra was known for his lavish lifestyle and fun loving parties. So in honor of the popular crooner, we have a fabulous band lined up backing Mr. Chera. Come celebrate with us for the 5th annual HAPPY BIRTHDAY FRANK!

Please note: 2 beverage minimum per person

Tickets: http://www.triadnyc.com/event/f71a51d00bec79c1a024a86988f141e0



Related Articles View More Cabaret Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Voting Now Open For The 2019 BroadwayWorld Austin Awards, Presented by TodayTix!
  • BenDeLaCreme & Jinkx Monsoon Are Bringing ALL I WANT FOR CHRISTMAS IS ATTENTION on Tour
  • Amigo The Devil To Be Honored By The City Of Austin As November 16th, 2019 Has Been Proclaimed 'Amigo The Devil Day'
  • Different Stages Presents Mary Shelley's FRANKENSTEIN