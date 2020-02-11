Francine “The Lucid Dream” Presents FRANCINE'S GOLD ROOM at Sid Gold's Request Room

Announcing Francine's Gold Room, every first Tuesday at Sid Gold's Request Room. Every month we hit Golden Hour at Sid Gold's with Francine's monthly burlesque extravaganza.

Friends and strangers alike join for this sizzling show complete with chanteuses and showgirls. Francine (Twin Peaks: The Phenomenon (SHOWTIME), The Pink Room Burlesque, Dreamboat Burlesque) hosts and sings in-between champagne breaks and costume changes. There's no telling whether she'll sing Sinatra or Gaga but she'll do it her way because she was born this way.

The real stars of this show are the 24 Karat Cast of showgirls who will tantalize and delight the audience. THIS MONTH: Gin Minsky, Kita St. Cyr, Trinity Starlight & Vault Keeper: Anita Baretta

Make sure to warm up your voice with whiskey and bring your autograph book because this one hour show leads into a night of live piano karaoke led by Joe McGinty (Losers' Lounge, Psychedelic Furs) where anyone, even your favorite movie star, could show up!

For tickets and more information visit https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4525782 and https://sidgolds.com.





