Frances Ruffelle and Norman Bowman to Present FRANKIE & BEAUSY at 54 Below

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Frances Ruffelle who premieres her brand new cabaret, Frankie & Beausy, also starring leading West End star Norman Bowman! From the Highlands to Hollywood, Brigadoon to Broadway, Scotland to Sondheim, they humorously celebrate the ups and downs of imperfect relationships.

Frankie & Beausy plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Friday, November 10th and Saturday, November 11th at 7:00PM. There is a $15 - $95 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at Click Here. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT FRANKIE & BEAUSY

Frances Ruffelle (Frankie) originated the role of Eponine in Les Misérables in London and on Broadway, winning the coveted Tony Award. Frances has performed in many musicals and plays, including as Roxie in Chicago, Queenie in The Wild Party, and Piaf in Pam Gem's Piaf. Frances is also a recording artist, composer, and writer.

Norman Bowman (Beausy) is currently appearing as Sam in Mamma Mia! in the West End having just finished filming the role of Sir William Herbert in feature film Firebrand alongside Jude Law's Henry VIII. Other leading roles include Marius in Les Misérables, Danny in Grease, Munkustrap in Cats, and Sky in Guys and Dolls.

54 BELOW

54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, 54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. 54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage. The management team includes proprietors Steve Baruch, Richard Frankel, and Tom Viertel, and restaurant general manager Mandisa Boxill.

54 Below is one of the most in-demand performance venues in the city, presenting over 700 shows each year. Unique in its mission, it has become an indispensable member of the Broadway eco- system, providing a safe place for seasoned and emerging artists to hone their craft, try out new music, grow their fanbases, and gather as a community. It's streaming programs and YouTube videos have garnered millions of video views introducing Broadway talent to new audiences and showcasing the art of cabaret to fans across the world.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Late night programming will resume in the coming months.