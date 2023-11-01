Frances Ruffelle and Norman Bowman to Present FRANKIE & BEAUSY at 54 Below

From the Highlands to Hollywood, Brigadoon to Broadway, Scotland to Sondheim.

By: Nov. 01, 2023

POPULAR

Review: NIGHTMARE DOLLHOUSE at Teatro SEA @ The Clemente is a thrill! Photo 1 NIGHTMARE DOLLHOUSE Earns Its Name
Photos: SPEAK LOW: THE MUSIC OF KURT WEILL at Rose Theater Opens Cabaret Convention Photo 2 Kurt Weill Focus Of First Night Of Cabaret Convention
Review: 90S DREAMS FAN FEST at Stitch Bar & Blues Reunites TV Sitcom California Dreams Cas Photo 3 California Dreams Reunion Packs Midtown Bar
Review: DRACULA: LORD OF THE DARK Thrills And Chills At THE GREEN ROOM 42 Photo 4 DRACULA Cabaret Bites Beautifully At TGR42

54 Below
Click Here for More on 54 Below
Frances Ruffelle and Norman Bowman to Present FRANKIE & BEAUSY at 54 Below

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Frances Ruffelle who premieres her brand new cabaret, Frankie & Beausy, also starring leading West End star Norman Bowman! From the Highlands to Hollywood, Brigadoon to Broadway, Scotland to Sondheim, they humorously celebrate the ups and downs of imperfect relationships.

 

Frankie & Beausy plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Friday, November 10th and Saturday, November 11th at 7:00PM. There is a $15 - $95 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at Click Here. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

 

MORE ABOUT FRANKIE & BEAUSY

Frances Ruffelle (Frankie) originated the role of Eponine in Les Misérables in London and on Broadway, winning the coveted Tony Award. Frances has performed in many musicals and plays, including as Roxie in Chicago, Queenie in The Wild Party, and Piaf in Pam Gem's Piaf. Frances is also a recording artist, composer, and writer.

 

Norman Bowman (Beausy) is currently appearing as Sam in Mamma Mia! in the West End having just finished filming the role of Sir William Herbert in feature film Firebrand alongside Jude Law's Henry VIII. Other leading roles include Marius in Les Misérables, Danny in Grease, Munkustrap in Cats, and Sky in Guys and Dolls.

 

54 BELOW  

54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, 54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. 54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage. The management team includes proprietors Steve BaruchRichard Frankel, and Tom Viertel, and restaurant general manager Mandisa Boxill.  

 

54 Below is one of the most in-demand performance venues in the city, presenting over 700 shows each year. Unique in its mission, it has become an indispensable member of the Broadway eco- system, providing a safe place for seasoned and emerging artists to hone their craft, try out new music, grow their fanbases, and gather as a community. It's streaming programs and YouTube videos have garnered millions of video views introducing Broadway talent to new audiences and showcasing the art of cabaret to fans across the world.  

 

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Late night programming will resume in the coming months. Tickets and information are available at Click Here

 




RELATED STORIES

1
Photos: Jai Rodriguez Presents A THOUSAND SWEET KISSES at 54 Below Photo
Photos: Jai Rodriguez Presents A THOUSAND SWEET KISSES at 54 Below

See photos of Jai Rodriguez performing at 54 Below!

2
Gaten Matarazzo, Maria Bilbao & More From SWEENEY TODD to Perform at 54 Below Photo
Gaten Matarazzo, Maria Bilbao & More From SWEENEY TODD to Perform at 54 Below

Don't miss Gaten Matarazzo, Maria Bilbao, and a talented cast as they bring the dark and captivating story of SWEENEY TODD to life at 54 Below.

3
Arielle Jacobs Joins HERE LIES LOVE Sings The Songs Of J. Oconer Navarro At 54 Below Photo
Arielle Jacobs Joins HERE LIES LOVE Sings The Songs Of J. Oconer Navarro At 54 Below

J. Oconer Navarro and the cast of Here Lies Love will take the stage at 54 Below for an evening of his original music on October 9 at 7pm. Leading lady Arielle Jacobs, whose breakout performance as Imelda Marcos has garnered praise from critics and audiences, joins the previously announced cast members in celebrating Navarro's work

4
54 Below to Celebrate 15 Years of The Jimmy Awards Photo
54 Below to Celebrate 15 Years of The Jimmy Awards

54 BELOW will celebrate the 15th anniversary of The Jimmy Awards® with 15 talented alumni on January 29 at 7:00pm & 9:30pm.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch THE WIZ's Dorothy, Nichelle Lewis, Sing 'Wonder, Wonder Why' Video
Watch THE WIZ's Dorothy, Nichelle Lewis, Sing 'Wonder, Wonder Why'
Watch Betty Who, Phillip Boykin and Solea Pfeiffer in New Highlights from HADESTOWN Video
Watch Betty Who, Phillip Boykin and Solea Pfeiffer in New Highlights from HADESTOWN
Watch Denée Benton, Alan Cumming & More In GENIE Trailer Video
Watch Denée Benton, Alan Cumming & More In GENIE Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
& JULIET
THE BOOK OF MORMON
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
HADESTOWN

Recommended For You