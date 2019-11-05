Feinstein's/54 Below to Present SONGS FOR THE WORLD

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents SONGS FOR THE WORLD on January 28th 2020, the first of a concert series to be produced, promoted and performed by teens, all boasting Broadway and off-Broadway credits. These young professionals will be performing songs ranging in style from Bossa Nova and Samba to powerful Broadway ballads and 80's hits. Joining them onstage will be special guest star, Brazilian composer and singer Jair de Oliveira and the drummer, percussionist and song-writer, Nanny Assis and band.

The cabaret is the brainchild of 16 year Julia Lipsztein, who like many youngsters of her generation, is passionate about social causes and caring for the environment. She has chosen the well-established charity, the Brazil Foundation to benefit from this first event as it promotes equality, social justice and economic opportunities in the country of her roots.

This is one more example of how this socially conscious demographic are helping to change the world and contribute to causes dear to their heart.

"I believe in kindness and love. I believe in teaching the new generation about giving back, and showing that kindness does not need a reason." says Julia, who is already looking ahead to doing many more concerts to benefit charitable causes around the world.

Created by: Julia Lipsztein

Guest Star: Jair Oliveira

Music Director: Mister B

Presenting: Nanny Assis Band

Produced by: Victoria Csatay, Diego Luciano and Julia Lipsztein

Special Guests: Broadway Youth Ensemble and Open Hydrant Theatre Company

Directed by: Juliana Pedroso and Matt Gurren

For more information visit: https://54below.com/events/songs-for-the-world/





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You