Feinstein's/54 Below to Present NEW YORK LOVES NEW YORK THESPIANS

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present New York Loves New York Thespians, on Wednesday, March 18. The New York Thespians are proud to bring its benefit for the state's student artists to Feinstein's/54 Below! NY Loves NY Thespians is an evening of Broadway stars sharing disastrous audition stories and performing their favorite numbers, all to offer more opportunities today for the future of New York theater. Ticket sales go towards scholarships, education, festivals and camps for the middle and high school actors of the Empire State! Don't miss it!

Featuring

Sarah Anne Fernandez (Wicked National Tour)

Justin Sargent

Lucia Spina (Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde)

Casey Whyland

With Michael Radi on piano.

New York Loves New York Thespians plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Wednesday, March 18 at 9:30pm. There is a $30-65 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551. Want to donate but can't make it? Contact David Engel, Fundraising Board, at dengel@fmschools.org.

PERFORMERS

Lucia Spina is a five-time Broadway veteran, most recently as an original cast member of the Tony Award winning musical Kinky Boots. She has also graced regional and off-broadway stages originating roles in Winter Wonderettes, Fugitive Songs, as well as SILENCE! The Musical in which she appears on the original cast recording. An award-winning vocalist, she has performed at some of the city's best music venues including Joe's Pub, Town Hall, and is a regular performer at Feinstein's/54 Below.

Justin Matthew Sargent was recently seen in NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar Live. He has appeared on Broadway in Spiderman: Turn Off the Dark (Peter Parker), Rock of Ages (Drew), and Bonnie & Clyde. Film/ TV: Delocated, Big Exit, Stormchaser, Law & Order: SVU, Winding Waters, Mr. Robot, Royal Pains, and It Could Be Worse. Regional credits include: West Side Story (Tony), Love Actually, Pippin, The Rocky Horror Show, Forever Plaid, Jesus Christ Superstar, and High School Musical. Justin has also performed across the country singing the music of QUEEN with a live symphony.

Sarah Anne Fernandez is a New York based actor, singer & dancer. She was most recently seen flying across the country by broom as the Elphaba u/s on the national tour of Wicked, marking her as one of the youngest girls to don the green paint and witch hat in the show's history. She is a proud 2018 graduate of NYU's Tisch School of the Arts, holding a BFA in Drama. NY credits include: Pop Punk High (Off-Broadway), In the Heights (NYU Mainstage), The Rocky Horror Show (Neon Coven Theater Co) & The Congresswomen (FringeNYC). She has also appeared in many concerts at some of NYC's most prestigious venues, including Radio City Music Hall, Feinstein's/54 Below & Joes Pub at The Public. IG: sarahannee17

Casey Whyland was most recently seen in Dan Cody's Yacht at Manhattan Theatre Club. A recent NYU grad, Casey made her Broadway debut as a ballet girl in Billy Elliot.

Michael Radi (Piano) is a composer, lyricist, librettist, performer, vocal coach, and musical director currently residing in New York City. He is an alumnus of the esteemed Lehman Engel BMI Musical Theatre Writing Workshop as a lyricist and maintains collaborations he formed within the program. Michael has written three full-length musical theatre pieces, including his original musical The King's Legacy, which received its world premiere production in August 2019 at the Bristol Valley Theater in Naples, NY.

ABOUT NEW YORK THESPIANS

New York Thespians is a chapter of the Educational Theatre Association which sponsors the International Thespian Society. Thespian troupes are chartered in public and private schools through the country. New York Thespians has troupes all across New York in both public and private schools, representing excellence in theatre education.

The New York Chapter promotes dialogue, communication and interaction between various theatre programs in New York State. We believe that it is through the sharing of best practices and resources that the artistry and educational impact of educational theatre will continue to grow. We believe that theatre education should be available for all students. The New York Chapter hosts an annual state festival which brings together middle and high school students and teachers from across New York state.





