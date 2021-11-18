Feinstein's/54 Below Announces 10th Anniversary Special Programming

In the ten years since audiences and performers first walked through its iconic red door, Feinstein's/54 Below has become an essential part of the Broadway community, becoming a central gathering place for Broadway stars and their fans-and earning the nickname "Broadway's Living Room." The 10th anniversary series, 10 Years of 54 Below, will be overseen by the club's Creative and Programming Director, Jennifer Ashley Tepper, and begins in January 2022, running through the end of the year.

Since its official opening night on June 5, 2012, headlined by Patti LuPone, the intimate club has presented more than 5,800 performances, playing to more than half a million audience members. It set a new culinary standard for New York City entertainment venues and continues to delight audiences with its elevated classic American cuisine.

To commemorate ten years of serving the Broadway community, Feinstein's/54 Below will present 10 Years of 54 Below, a special monthly concert series to celebrate the best of the past decade. From debuts of new musicals to reunions of beloved classic shows to Tony nominees singing pop favorites to Broadway's greatest hits, the series will showcase the different genres of programming and the lineups of artists- emerging and established -that have become the hallmark of the club.

To make its shows more accessible, the club presents an on-going streaming program, "Live from Feinstein's/54 Below," which brings live performances of current shows to fans from across the globe. All shows are presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience.

All 10 Years of 54 Below shows will be streamed via BroadwayWorld Events.

Many artists call Feinstein's/54 Below "their artistic home." In addition to Ms. LuPone, a sampling of the talent who have taken the stage at Feinstein's/54 Below over the years would include Broadway performers Annaleigh Ashford, Laura Benanti, Norbert Leo Butz, Christine Ebersole, Linda Eder, James Monroe Iglehart, Brian d'Arcy James, Jeremy Jordan, Norm Lewis, Lindsay Mendez, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Matthew Morrison, Bebe Neuwirth, Kelli O'Hara, Chita Rivera, Lea Salonga, Philippa Soo, Aaron Tveit, Lillias White, and more; cabaret icons Ann Hampton Callaway, Liz Callaway, Michael Feinstein, Karen Mason, Marilyn Maye, and more; composers Jason Robert Brown, Drew Gasparini, Adam Gwon, Joe Iconis, Michael R. Jackson, Tim Minchin, Helen Park, Georgia Stitt, David Yazbek, and others.

Original programming at Feinstein's/54 Below includes popular signature recurring shows such as "54 Sings," which features the catalog of songs by a pop artist or from a classic musical, "Sondheim Unplugged," a monthly celebration of the renowned composer, and a new writers' series that spotlights emerging composers.

Highlights of "10 Years of 54 Below" will include:

January: "10 Years of Tony Award Nominees," produced by Scott Siegel

February: "10 Years of Black Excellence On Stage," produced by Kevin Ferguson

March: "10 Years of Reunion Concerts," produced by Jen Sandler

April: "10 Years of 54 Sings," produced by Scott Coulter

May: "10 Years of Musical Theatre History," produced by Robert W. Schneider

June: "10 Years of Pride," produced by Michael Hull and Dylan Bustamante

July: "10 Years of New Writers," produced by Vaibu Mohan and Molly Heller

Casting and additional programming will be announced in the coming weeks. For tickets and information, visit www.54below.com/10Years.