Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael to Present Piano Tributes And A Jazzy Brunch This Week

Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael offers a Piano Man tribute and a New Orleans inspired jazz brunch this week.

Saturday, October 7, Eric Baker & Friends Presents: The Piano Man: A Billy Joel Tribute. Plan to enjoy a fantastic evening of songs and stories highlighting the hits and even some deep tracks of the piano man, Billy Joe. This full band show will feature tunes you'll sing along to, and maybe even a few you haven't heard in years! Fun, insightful, and even poignant, this evening will be an enjoyable reminder of why Billy Joel's music has played such an important and recognizable role in the American pop music landscape over the past 50 years.

Pianist and singer Eric Baker has been performing regularly at venues and special events around Indianapolis for nearly 20 years. As a soloist, with small combos and as a keyboard player and lead singer for several bands. He combines pop, jazz, gospel and even blues to remind people of the power that good music can have.

Doors open at 5:30. Come out to enjoy a leisurely dinner and drinks. Show starts at 7:30.

Get your tickets and more information at Feinstein's

On Sunday, wrap up your week with a fabulous brunch. At 11 am, the monthly brunch, hosted by local Jazz favorite Blair Clark, takes place with special guest Tad Robinson. Experience Clark's captivating vocals that have thrilled audiences worldwide. Clark has also collaborated with Grammy winners and legends like Evelyn "Champagne" King.

Joining him is Tad Robinson. Together they'll entertain you during your delicious brunch. Indulge in a New Orleans-inspired breakfast menu featuring items like a pancake board, biscuits and gravy, Cajun eggs Benedict and other mouthwatering dishes. Book your tickets now for a great morning, perfect for the whole family. Doors open at 10 am.

Consider having your Corporate gatherings at Feinstein's. For groups of 10 tickets or more, email

sales@hotelcarmichael. Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael is located at 1 Carmichael Square, Carmel,

IN, 46032. Contact Hotel Carmichael at 317-688-1947.

ABOUT FEINSTEIN'S AT HOTEL CARMICHAEL

Feinstein's is situated in the heart of Carmel City Center and adjacent to The Center for The Performing Arts. Partnering with the legendary Michael Feinstein, the live entertainment venue offers an unforgettable nightlife experience, combining performances by some of the best with exquisite dining in an elegant setting. Featuring up to five events weekly, accommodating 135 people in the main dining room and bar, including an exclusive private dining room for up to 16, this small intimate venue offers you the perfect "front row" seat no matter where you are.

