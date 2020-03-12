Feinstein's At The Nikko Halts All Programming Through April 9

Feinstein's at the Nikko will suspend all performances through April 9:

"The health and safety of our patrons, performing artists, and staff is our first and foremost concern.



Even though we fall far below the recommended capacity for public gathering spaces and have taken extensive efforts to maintain Feinstein's at the Nikko as a safe environment, we feel the safest of all routes is to halt all programming for the coming weeks.



If you purchased tickets directly through the Feinstein's at the Nikko website for performances through April 9, you will be seeing an automatic full refund in the coming days.



If you purchased tickets through a third-party outlet (Goldstar, TodayTix, etc.), they will be contacting you about refunds.



If you have any questions, you can email us at feinsteins@hotelnikkosf.com or call us at 866-663-1063 during regular business hours, M-F, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.



We thank you for your loyal patronage and look forward to seeing you at future concerts."





