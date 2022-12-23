Feature: Eight Days Of Jewish Artists In Cabaret And Concert - Day Six

When you've had the kind of career Alex Rybeck has had, it would be easy to develop an ego and feel self-important. After all, Alex was mentored by some gentlemen named Bernstein and Laurents and two different Stephens named Schwartz and Sondheim, and he has worked with giants of the industry, a list so long and starry as to impress even the greatest of cynics. But Alex Rybeck does not appear to have an ego, he does not appear to have any focus at all on his level of importance. Instead, what the award-winning Musical Director (musician, arranger, composer) tends toward is a sense of focus that is always going outward. Whatever the project, whoever the collaborator, Alex walks into the room with a peaceful presence, an air of collaboration, and a mission of support. From his position at the piano, Alex assists his artists in crafting their shows, creating arrangements that range from simple and heartfelt (a solo version of group number "Our Time" from the play Merrily We Roll Along, where the two met) to elaborate and complicated (a brain tumor medley that Ari Axelrod uses to relate his own, personal, experience with brain surgery), and, then, on the day of performance, Alex is the foundation upon which the show rests. If you look at Alex during a performance, his eyes hardly (if ever) leave the headliner, and those are eyes that shine with paternal pride and protective observation. Alex Rybeck is in demand because he is in service of the music, the story, the performance, and the performer, perpetually pleasant, never negative, and full of humor (his puns are notorious in some circles).

Alex Rybeck is not just about the spotlight, though: he is a teacher, a sought-after coach that guides singing actors to the best versions of themselves, as singing actors. Alex has worked in some pretty impressive institutions as a coach and Master Class teacher, but, like everything else on his CV, it hasn't gone to his head. Away from work he is a dedicated friend and a staunch pet dad to his corn snake, Petula, who was featured in Broadway World Cabaret's most popular article of all time, Cabaret Critters (read it HERE). People love Alex Rybeck. They love the man, they love the artist, they love the teacher. Alex Rybeck defines the word mensch.

Our Judaism-themed question with Alex Rybeck:

Ste: Alex, my Jewish friend who lived for many years in Israel has told me that Judaism is not really considered a religion there, so much as a Nationality. How would you describe your upbringing and your own relationship with Judaism?

Alex: My upbringing, in terms of religion, was fairly casual. We belonged to a Reform temple in Maryland. We did not keep weekly Sabbath or keep Kosher. We attended High Holy Day services (Rosh Hashana, Yom Kippur). My brother and I attended Sunday school at the Temple, and we were both Bar Mitzvah'd.

My mom was born in Austria. Though she was of Jewish lineage, her parents were assimilated "free thinkers" and she was raised without any knowledge of Judaism. When the Nazis came to power, her parents were able to find her a spot on a Kindertransport train from Vienna to Great Britain. She escaped, they did not. She saw them wave goodbye to her when she was ten. Mom was raised by nuns in a convent boarding school in Aberdeen, Scotland. She received a strict Catholic upbringing and thought about becoming a nun. Later, when she came to the States and fell in love with my dad, she "converted" to Judaism, a religion of which she had zero knowledge, despite her Jewish ancestry.

My brother and I were raised with an appreciation of and respect for all faiths. After reading books on comparative religion, I concluded that the Golden Rule was the common thread; everything else was beliefs, fables, rituals, and various prejudices. As a young man coming out in the Seventies, I discovered that the Jewish religion was just as biased against gays as any other faith system (Native Americans excepted).

I pulled away from Judaism to a large extent after my Bar Mitzvah. Today, I appreciate the communal aspects, cultural contributions, many of the teachings, and a good pastrami on rye. But I'm now a staunch atheist and humanist. I believe heaven and hell are largely what we create for ourselves and others. I see too much division stoked by religion, not nearly enough kindness, tolerance, and open-mindedness.

In times of desperation, I think we are virtually hardwired to turn to prayer, to seek answers from a higher power. I do, too, even as a nonbeliever. Prayer can't hurt. But tangible action is better, whenever possible. John Lennon said it all so eloquently in his lyrics to "Imagine."

I love this time of year. Whether it's Hanukkah candles or Christmas lights or Kwanzaa celebrations, there is beauty to be found all around; it's a time to extend goodwill, to show our appreciation and love for one another, and rededicate ourselves to making the world a more peaceful, loving, and beautiful place.

Wishing everyone a happy holiday season and a healthy New Year!

Alex's online presence is as follows:

The only social media platform I'm on is Facebook. Website coming!

Alex's pronouns are He/Him/His

Alex's future projects include:

•Recording an album of Cy Coleman songs with Jeff Harnar, based on our cabaret show "A Collective Cy".

•Recording and releasing a collection of songs I've written with lyricist Bob Levy.

•Musical Directing a tribute to the late actress-singer Rita Gardner, May 1st at 54 Below, which will benefit the fight against leukemia.

•Producing a concert of my own music next Fall. Place and date to be determined.

•On Feb 27 (Elizabeth Taylor's birthday), Ann Talman and I will reprise our tribute show: Elizabeth Taylor: THE SHADOW OF HER SMILE at The Beechman

•Late February, a book of pet photographs by L.A. photographer Johanna Siegmann will be published, featuring my pet corn snake Petula in her own photo spread!

Photos by Stephen Mosher; Visit the Stephen Mosher website HERE.