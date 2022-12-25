Feature: Eight Days Of Jewish Artists In Cabaret And Concert - Day Eight

A wise frog once said that it isn't easy being green, but Talia Suskauer has been proving that theory wrong for a few years as Elphaba, first on a National tour and then on Broadway. The star of WICKED has wowed the crowd with her powerful pipes and impressive acting skills for a while and will continue to do so for only a few more weeks, as her time in the modern-day classic musical will be coming to an end during the first leg of 2023. Talia isn't worried about what she will be doing after that, though, because the Penn State U graduate is as in demand as an actor could hope to be, with a healthy resume of roles ranging from Rosa Bud to Jo March, from Lily Craven to Princess Fiona.

Talia also has a date with the stage at 54 Below on February 20th.

No stranger to the world of cabaret and concert, Talia Suskauer has appeared in numerous group shows, usually at Broadway's Living Room, getting her feet wet in the small venue vibe, learning what makes good cabaret, and proving to herself and to others that the particular aesthetic of nightclub performing is within her wheelhouse. Naturally, it would be, because Talia Suskauer is an artist operating within that fine balance of talent, charisma, and connection. She immerses herself into every move that she makes, whether it is a deep acting moment in a play, a rock and roll vibe in a concert, or a display of humanity on her social media. With her cool Patrician beauty, devotion to dogs, passion for fashion, senses of style and humor, acting ability, and that voice, that voice, that voice, there was no other choice for Talia Suskauer but to become a star, and she is well on her way.

Talia is also a dedicated friend, as has been well-documented in online articles and videos about her galpals that have traveled the same road as she, from hometown girl to Broadway star. She never misses an opportunity to post a picture on Instagram of her with a colleague, a close friend, her boyfriend, or her family. She opts for working with friends when it comes to her art, friends like Ari Axelrod, who will be guiding her in her solo show debut in February. Those personal relationships are the touchstone of Talia's reality. When she's wearing the pointy hat, she may be up in the air, but when the chunky shoes are on, Talia has her feet planted, firmly, on the ground. She knows what's right and what's right for her, and it's about the family and the artistry, which is why her path to success has been a steady, sturdy climb to this point, a climb for which she and her loved ones can feel all the pride possible. It is, now, time for the next big leap.

54 Below, here she comes.

Our Judaism-themed question with Talia Suskauer:

Ste: Talia, there are occasions throughout the year when Jewish artists are placed in the cabaret and concert spotlight, but it seems, unfortunately, to center around the month of December. How can our industry do better by our Jewish family, year-round, rather than just at Hanukkah?

Talia: I believe the best way for our industry to do right by us would be to take a firm and decisive stance against Antisemitism when it rears its ugly head- which seems to be very often, nowadays. I also want the industry to recognize Jews as the cultural minority that we are, and take that into account when placing importance on casting Jews in Jewish roles. On the importance scale, Hanukkah ranks less than the majority of holidays but feels important societally because most Americans view Jews as either super religious or assimilated white people, and because it falls around the same time as Christmas. Showing up for us year-round looks like a greater interest in Jewish stories, culture, and music, and speaking up for us when we are targeted, and not only when it feels convenient.

Talia's pronouns are She/Her/Hers

Talia's future projects include:

My debut solo shows are at 54 Below on February 20th - at 7 pm and 9:30 pm. Come out to the Gershwin and catch my last two months of performances as Elphaba in WICKED- my final performance will be March 5th.

