FTC Theatre Arts Unveils JUST US: A CABARET FINAL Live At Don't Tell Mama Cabaret 

FTC Theatre Arts at Five Towns College, a leading institution in performing arts education, has announced the upcoming presentation of "Just Us: A Cabaret Final" at the iconic Don't Tell Mama Cabaret in New York City.

The captivating performance, scheduled for December 2nd, 2023 at 2pm, promises an enchanting showcase featuring the remarkable talents of Caitlin Alexis Scott, Sierra Nycole, Justin Morris, and Ariana Fonseca.

Under the expert direction of Five Towns College Co-Head of Musical Theatre and Head of Vocal Production, Mitchell Walker (No Reverse Records), and with musical direction by Anthony Vetere, the cabaret promises an unforgettable experience.

The venue, Don't Tell Mama Cabaret, renowned for hosting top-tier entertainment, sets the stage for an afternoon of exceptional musicality and theatrical finesse. Admission to this extraordinary event is free of charge, allowing attendees to immerse themselves in the world of Broadway-caliber performances.

Guests are encouraged to make reservations early at Click Here to secure their seats for this limited-engagement showcase. While there is no cover charge, there is a $20 food and drink minimum, ensuring an indulgent and immersive experience for all attendees.