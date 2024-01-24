FOR ONCE IN MY LIFE, THE SONGS OF RON MILLER to be Presented at Chelsea Table + Stage

Producer/singer/songwriter Lisa Dawn Miller (lisadawnmiller.com) returns to New York with her new show, "For Once in My Life - The Songs of Ron Miller" (foronceinmylife.com) at Click Here March 25 after premiering it to rave reviews at 54 Below NYC in October 2023.

Sharing stories and anecdotes, Lisa, who manages the legacy song catalogue of her father, legendary songwriter, Ron Miller (1932-2007), produces, hosts and performs along with special guests TBA (or list their names). (List the writers name of) Broadway World writes, "Sometimes a music event can seem to capture as much magic and emotion as an old fairy tale and, likewise, has an impact that will long be recalled. 'For Once in My Life' is one of those memorable nights of songs and stories. It's moving."

As one of Motown Records' first-signed and most successful hitmakers, Ron Miller (1932-2007) (ronmillersongbook.com), penned some of the label's biggest hits including multiple Grammy Award winner, "For Once in My Life," recorded by more than 700 major label artists and inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame. Some of his other standards include, "Touch Me in the Morning," "Heaven Help Us All," "A Place in the Sun," "Yester-me, Yester-you, Yesterday," "Someday at Christmas," "Everyone's a Kid at Christmas Time," "Can't We Try," "I've Never Been a Woman Before," "I've Never Been to Me," and "If I Could."

In addition to his numerous RIAA Gold and Multi-Platinum records and BMI awards, Ron's songs have been featured in multiple blockbuster and Academy Award-winning films, and on countless television shows throughout the decades as well as in major global ad campaigns. With billions of streams, downloads, and sales worldwide, Ron's songs have been recorded by musical icons including, Frank Sinatra, Stevie Wonder, Tony Bennett, Barbra Streisand, Ray Charles, The Jackson 5, Diana Ross, Justin Bieber, Mary J. Blige, Gladys Knight, The Temptations, Michael Bolton, Brandy, and Lizzo.

With more guest appearances to be announced, the Chelsea Table + Stage lineup includes comedian/actor Sandy Hackett, son of legendary comedian Buddy Hackett and star of the hit musical Sandy Hackett's Rat Pack, along with singer/songwriter, TikTok sensation and recent NYU Tisch graduate Oliver Richman (Ron's grandson) and composer Bryan Wells who co-wrote several Stevie Wonder hits with Ron. The band includes top-notch musicians, Mairi Dorman-Phaneuf (Cello), Matt Scharfglass (Bass) and Music Director, Ryan Rose (Drums),

Of its 54 Below debut, producer/director Robert W. Schneider, who co-produced the premiere with Lisa, said "This evening will celebrate the one and only Maestro of Motown, Ron Miller, a songwriter who not only entertained audiences for over fifty years, but through his music provided a voice for the voiceless, infused joy into our hearts, and defined an entire generation through his music. It is my honor to celebrate his legacy with a group of artists who were so inspired by Mr. Miller that they now come together to tell his story through these powerful songs."

Motown founder, Berry Gordy said, "Ron Miller - an artist like you doesn't come for once in my life, but for once, period."

"I'm so excited to present this wonderful show to audiences throughout the country," Lisa said. "My dad is smiling from heaven as we celebrate him. I'm honored to work with amazing, talented artists and musicians as we sing Ron Miller in a wondrous evening of love, laughter, and music. It's been a long 16-year journey fighting to get the rights back to my dad's song catalogue for our family and now, I finally get to tell the real story about this extraordinary, complex, and heroic underdog whose genius continues to come shining through, touching lives generation after generation and still after his death despite the many challenging circumstances of his own life. Telling his story begins by singing his songs, and we are doing that with love in our hearts!"

The show makes its Los Angeles debut at Herb Alpert's Vibrato Jazz in Beverly Hills March 13 and is launching its first theatrical tour for the 2024/2025 season.

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE melds the ambiance of a classic supper club with the acoustics of a serious listening room and a contemporary spin appealing to several generations of music lovers. It highlights a diverse range of musical genres and is a welcome addition to the list of high-end venues on the New York performance scene, deftly balancing a glamourous interior, traditional hospitality, and top musical talent. The current lineup features a dazzling array from the worlds of pop, folk, country, soul, jazz, and much more. Audiences will experience some of the best touring performers in the world, alongside local emerging artists.

"For Once in My Life - The Songs of Ron Miller" appears live at Chelsea Table + Stage March 25 at 7:00 PM which is located at 152 West 26th Street (between Sixth and Seventh Avenues), downstairs inside the Hilton New York Fashion District. The special performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, visit foronceinmylife.com and Click Here.

For the latest news on Ron Miller and Lisa Dawn Miller, visit lisadawnmiller.com, ldmworld.com and on Instagram, Facebook, Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube.