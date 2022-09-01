FIRE ISLAND FOLLIES Will Close Tonight in Ocean Beach

The Fire Island Follies will give a final performance of a barnstorming 10-week season tonight, ahead of Labor Day Weekend celebrations at the Island Mermaid in Ocean Beach.

Produced and presented by Scott Hirsch in association with Paige Walter, the weekly variety and burlesque show has caused a sensation in the resort, with each show seeing capacity attendances.

The production, hosted by the comedian Matt Roper under the guise of his alter-ego Wilfredo and co-starring burlesque starlet Lil' Miss Lixx, has presented the resort with several New York headliners including Dirty Martini, Julie Atlas Muz, Tigger, Broody Valentino and many more.

The Fire Island Follies is the first such show of its kind to be presented in the west of the island.

The Fire Island Follies at the Island Mermaid, 780 Bay Walk, Ocean Beach, NY 11770. Showtime 9.30pm.