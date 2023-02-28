Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF IN YIDDISH Cast Members Will Reunite For Concert and Conversation At Chappaqua Performing Arts Center

The event is on March 4th, at 8:00pm.

Feb. 28, 2023  
On March 4th, at 8:00pm, the non-profit Friends of Chappaqua Performing Arts Center (ChappPAC) will present a concert and conversation with members of the cast of Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish. A portion of the proceeds from this event will be donated to UJA's emergency relief efforts in Ukraine.

Tickets for the concert as well as a post-performance reception with cast members can be purchased through the ChappPAC website: chappaquaPAC.org. ChappPAC is located at 480 Bedford Road in Chappaqua.

The 90-minute event will feature songs from the beloved musical (with English supertitles) performed by original cast members of the production directed by Joel Grey, as well as a behind-the-scenes look at how the National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene's (NYTF) Yiddish "Fiddler" came to be, and what it was like bringing this classic to life in a new way, from initial auditions in March 2018, through the final curtain on January 1st, 2023. The discussion will be moderated by Merete Muenter, associate director of the show, with accompaniment by Zalmen Mlotek, NYTF Artistic Director and the production's musical director.

Cast member Bruce Sabath, who played Lazar Wolf (and sometimes Tevye) in the production, was integral in organizing this concert along with Michele Gregson, Chair of Friends of ChappPAC. "We had initially planned to do this concert in the fall of 2021, but Covid came roaring back and put things on hold," said Sabath. "Now that our New York run is over, our Anatevke mishpokhe (family) is thrilled to have a "mini reunion" to share our personal Fiddler experiences and insights with the audience at ChappPAC. We are also grateful for the opportunity to help raise critical funds for UJA's efforts to assist those impacted by the current crisis in Ukraine."

"I saw the production this past December and hoped we could revive the concert at ChappPAC," said Michele Gregson. "We are thrilled to be able to bring this incredible slice of Fiddler to Northern Westchester, along with many stories shared by the cast of how an offbeat Yiddish production of Fiddler at the Jewish Heritage Museum downtown, which was supposed to have a very limited engagement, became a runaway hit and played for 18 months and then again for seven weeks in 2022."

Cast members scheduled to appear include: Abby Goldfarb, Ben Liebert, Rosie Jo Neddie, Raquel Nobile, Bruce Sabath, Adam Shapiro, Drew Seigla, Stephanie Seigla, Jodi Snyder, James Monroe Števko, Lauren Jeanne Thomas, Bobby Underwood and Mikhl Yashinsky. NYTF associate Artistic Director Motl Didner will provide English supertitles for the Yiddish musical numbers.




