FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW to Host Jaime Cepero in SONGS ABOUT ANXIETY 2.0

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, is set to present JAIME CEPERO in SONGS ABOUT ANXIETY 2.0 on August 17th, 2022 at 9:30pm.

ABOUT THE SHOW:

Part ritual, part therapy, part queer kiki session, Songs About Anxiety 2.0 is a concert performance full of anecdotes and original music from afrolatinx actor, writer and Anthem Award winning activist Jaime Cepero. Audiences should come prepared to laugh, to dance, and to align all they chakras. Featuring special guests from all across the TV, broadway, and recording artist gamut.

(Celebrity Guest artists TBA)

SONGS ABOUT ANXIETY 2.0 plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on August 17th at 930pm.There is a 35 dollar cover charge and 25 dollar food and beverage minimum, with a limited amount of tickets priced at 15 dollars for members of marginalized communities. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com . Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT JAIME CEPERO

JAIME CEPERO (He/They) is an Afro-Latinx Queer non-binary Actor, Writer, and Anthem Award winning Activist. TV: SMASH(NBC) CONNECTING...(NBC), MESS (HereTV/Amazon). Film: DADDY, DATING MY MOTHER, JESS, I AM MICHAEL, THE GAME PLAN. Tours: PORGY & BESS 75th Anniversary National. Off Broadway: NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD: THE MUSICAL! Regional: HAIR (Claude) Dallas Theater Center, GODSPELL(Judas) ACT Connecticut. JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR GOSPEL (Simon) Alliance Theater, YOU WILL NEVA ENTER OUR HIGH HOLY LAND OF BLACKNESS...(Marco Polo) Long Wharf Theater, CHOIR BOY (US Pharrus/David) The Geffen Playhouse. As a composer their musical Francois & The Rebels (a punkrock telling of the 1791 Haitian Revolution) was part of MTFmusicals 4X15 Workshop, JOE'S PUB New Musicals Concert Program, and the New Works Choreography lab at New York Theater Barn. He was a 2021 playwriting Cohort with National Queer Theater & The Lark, a 2X semi finalist in the Times Square Alliance City Songwriting Competition, and a 2022 Gold Anthem Award recipient for his work in political activism. Twitter: @JaimeCepero Insta: @Papimagic

SAFETY INFORMATION

Feinstein's/54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. The new policies require that performers, production, kitchen, and dining room staff, as well as all audience members show proof of vaccination to enter

the premises. Additional information on our safety protocols can be found here. Feinstein's/54 Below has installed improved air circulation and filtering systems as well as added plexiglass barriers between some tables. Based on CDC and New York State guidelines at the time of performance, safety protocols and seating capacity may change, and policies may be adjusted as is appropriate.

MORE ABOUT FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage. The management team includes proprietors Steve Baruch, Richard Frankel, and Tom Viertel, and restaurant general manager Mandisa Boxill.

