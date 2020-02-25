FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW Will Present the Hofstra University Cabaret in JACQUES BREL EST VIVANT!

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present the Hofstra University Cabaret in "Jacques Brel est Vivant!" on Saturday, April 25th 2020 at 11:30pm. These fearlessly talented cab-"beret" students have spent this semester at Hofstra University digging into the emotional canon of Jacques Brel, an artist who inspired innumerable artists to strive to achieve his level of deeply-ingrained emotion and generous performance. Using profoundly personal material, they invite you to join them on an exploration of love, life, and death during their one-hour performance.

The cast includes the wonderfully talented Hofstra University musical theatre minors Maya Deschenes, Brandon Dubuisson, Camryn Graves, Teddy Grey, Christopher Ho, Sam Kaufman, Emily Marczak, Anna Martinsky, Anna Rudegeair, and Judy Streib. They are directed, coached and taught by a team including Jennifer Hart, Kerry Prep and Craig Coyle, with guests Tammy Hensrud, and Charlie Alterman.

Hofstra University Cabaret in Jacques Brel est Vivant! plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Saturday, April 25th, 2020 at 11:30pm. There is a $20-$45 cover charge and 2 drink or $20 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT THE HOFSTRA UNIVERSITY CABARET

Jacques Brel est Vivant! is a first-time Cabaret class developed for the emerging Musical Theatre Minor within the Drama and Dance Department at Hofstra University. The Musical Theatre Minor is composed of dance classes, acting classes, voice lessons, audition and rehearsal preparation, and performance opportunities. This class offers our students a new experience in audience relationship and presentational style-- performing in a Cabaret! We have chosen the Jacques Brel canon based on its descriptive storytelling, profound timelessness and brilliant sophistication. The cast has worked with our professors, staff and NYC professionals to create a new compilation of Brel's work. We are very proud to present this Cabaret performance with our friends at 54 Below. To many other endeavors!!!





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You