F. Scott Fitzgerald's THE BEAUTIFUL AND DAMNED in Concert is Coming to 54 Below in January

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present F. Scott Fitzgerald's The Beautiful and Damned in concert on January 17th, 2023, at 9:30pm. After three pandemic cancellations, the show premiered this summer at the Jeanne Rimsky Theatre to high acclaim. The Beautiful and Damned is a tale about status above happiness, obsession above love, and death above life. Prepare to be transported a hundred years in the past- a time far away, yet more strikingly similar to today than you could ever imagine. The concert is creatively spearheaded by Brooke Di Spirito.

The Beautiful and Damned features the amazing vocals of Sarah Anne Fernandez (Wicked National Tour, Elphaba u/s), returning to 54 Below after a high-regarded solo show last year. Vocalists also include members of the workshop cast: Mike Jubak Jr., Izzy Ochocki, and Beatrix Postley, who performed in the world premiere. The show is accompanied by a 7-piece orchestra, featuring Jivan Ramesh, who at just five years old became the youngest string player to perform at Carnegie Hall. The show includes several of his orchestrations for The Beautiful and Damned, others of which have been performed by the New York Philharmonic at David Geffen Hall.

Brooke Di Spirito's The Beautiful and Damned plays 54 Below (254 West 54 th Street) on January 17th, 2023. There is a $25-$60 cover charge ($29-$67.50 with fees) and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT BROOKE DI SPIRITO

Brooke Di Spirito is the book writer, lyricist, composer, and choreographer of The Beautiful and Damned. She is a classical ballet dancer with numerous principal credits, has twice performed at the highly-regarded Youth American Grand Prix, and received the Award for Artistry at the World Ballet Arts Competition. Brooke began adapting The Beautiful and Damned while in college, receiving numerous awards and grants towards the workshopping of the production. After graduating from Northeastern University ('21) in just three years, Brooke moved to NYC to pursue her dream of bringing the show to the big stage. She worked tirelessly to navigate the production through the COVID-19 pandemic, eventually securing summer 2022 performance dates at the Jeanne Rimsky Theatre in Port Washington - Fitzgerald's "East Egg". Marking her 54 Below debut, Brooke is ecstatic to bring The Beautiful and Damned to New York City in 2023.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW 54

Below was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. The club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

A recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS ® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

54 Below is one of the most in-demand performance venues in the city, presenting over 700 shows each year. Unique in its mission, it has become an indispensable member of the Broadway ecosystem, providing a place for seasoned and emerging artists to hone their craft, try out new work, grow their fanbases, and gather as a community. The management team includes Proprietors and nine-time Tony Award ® winning Broadway producers Steve Baruch, Richard Frankel, and Tom Viertel, Creative and Programming Director Jennifer Ashley Tepper, and restaurant General Manager Mandisa Boxill. Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm.

Tickets and information at 54below.com.