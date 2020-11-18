Everyman Liverpool Transforms Into Cabaret Space To Celebrate Local Artists Across Two Weeks Of Shows

This Christmas, the Everyman will be transformed into a lively cabaret space for two weeks of performance, songs and merriment, featuring local organisations and artists in the theatre's main space.

Split over two weeks from 10-24 December, the Everyman will showcase the talents of Liverpool through evenings of song and performance, in an Everyman auditorium designed with cabaret tables and intimate, socially distanced performances in mind.

From 10-12 December, Everyman & Friends celebrates the rich tapestry of independent arts organisations from across Liverpool, and the diversity of theatre in our city. Everyman & Friends features performances from Everyman spoken word regulars A Lovely Word, the return of the sensational burlesque show DisabiliTease - hosted by Little Peaches and Arielle Firecracker, music from choir Sense of Sound and some thoroughly entertaining vulgarity from clowns Ugly Bucket Theatre Company.

Francesca Peschier, new works associate at Liverpool Everyman & Playhouse theatres, said:

"This has been a difficult time for theatre, and especially for the freelancers that make live art happen. Everyman & Friends is a celebration of the artists that make Liverpool laugh (Ugly Bucket), whoop (DisabiliTease), tap their toes, (Sense of Sound) and snap their fingers (Lovely Word). It's our commitment to you of why we are here and who we stand for: world class performance, made in Liverpool."

"What better way to open our doors again and enjoy being in a space together after ten months apart, than to throw a big party with all our friends?

In the final week before Christmas (17-24 December), musical director George Francis (Fiddler on the Roof, Paint Your Wagon, Amelie, Miracle on 34th Street: The Musical) curates an evening of songs and performance in The Everyman Christmas Cabaret, as audiences are taken on a music theatre journey from Hope Street, to an underground cabaret bar at the heart of New York.

Emma Bispham (Everyman Company 2018), Gillian Hardie, Kelly Sweeney and Kenny Thompson, will perform musical numbers and festive favourites, led by George Francis (piano) and musicians Parabhen Lad (bass) and Vidar Norheim (percussion). Expect songs from the likes of Stephen Sondheim, Billy Joel, Shaina Taub, Joni Mitchell and some Christmas classics to put you in the festive spirit.

George Francis said: "The Everyman has been my creative home over the last few years and I'm so honoured and excited to be asked to bring Cabaret to the theatre this Christmas.

"I've always been inspired by the cabaret clubs of New York, and I hope we can recreate that for you here in Liverpool. We're working in a reconfigured set up with a live band, four incredible local performers - all born and bred Liverpudlians - whose credits between them include musicals Kinky Boots, Blood Brothers, Rent and Six.

"It's been a tough year for artists across the UK, so I hope you're able to join us in celebrating the joy of live music, Christmas and being safely together in one place. As Jerry Herman said: 'We Need a Little Christmas'!"

Audiences attending either show at the Everyman will receive up-to-date advice in advance of their visit on safety measures in place, to ensure conditions are as Covid-safe as possible, in line with Government recommendations. A money back guarantee will be offered if performances are cancelled. If an audience member is unwell, they can receive a full refund up until 11am on the day of the performance they are booked to attend.

Tickets for Everyman & Friends and The Everyman Christmas Cabaret are on sale from 12pm on Thursday 19 November. For more information and to book visit: https://www.everymanplayhouse.com/whats-on/the-everyman-christmas-cabaret

Shows View More Cabaret Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You