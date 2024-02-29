Esther Fallick, Rocky Paterra & More to Star in SEND IN THE CLOWNS At Caveat

Orli Matlow will host Send in the Clowns, a one-night showcase of comedians singing Sondheim, at Caveat on Sunday, March 17.

Matlow, a stand-up comic and writer who wrote the viral McSweeney's article "What Your Favorite Stephen Sondheim Song Says About You", will bring together a lineup of former-theater-kid comedians to pay tribute to the late composer on the week of his 94th birthday.

The show will feature performances from Esther Fallick (Starkid), Isabel Hagen (The Lion King on Broadway), Gabe Mollica (This American Life), Chris Murphy (Naked Boys Singing!), Rocky Paterra (Puffs), Gina Tonic (Broadway's A Drag), Douglas Widick (North Coast), Jaz Zepatos (Betches), Tom Meglio (Ze Follies Dorée!), Schuyler Robinson (Aunt Sassy), and Marissa Solomon (Reductress). James Rushin (Freestyle Love Supreme on Broadway) will provide music direction. Reed Kavner is producing.

"Stephen Sondheim had a comic's sensibility," says host Orli Matlow. "Not only because of the funny songs (and they are funny!) but because he was an outspoken advocate for neurotic people. He's a champion for the anxious observer, putting complicated feelings and abstract annoyances into words, which is everything a standup aspires to be. It's exciting for us standups to go back to our theater kid roots and to make a hat where there never was a hat with some of the best songs ever written."

Send in the Clowns is at Caveat on Sunday, March 17 at 5pm. Tickets are on sale now from $20-$40 and a livestream is available for $10. For tickets and more information, visit caveat.nyc.