Errolyn Healy & Cris O'Bryon to Present MOONLIGHTING at 54 Below in March

54 BELOW will present Errolyn Healy with Cris O’Bryon on Sunday, March 10th at 9:30pm.

Errolyn Healy (San Diego Cabaret Performer of the Year) and Cris O’Bryon return to 54 Below for the first time since 2019 with a new show, Moonlighting. Travel with us under a moonlit night from Broadway to the American Songbook to classic tunes.

Audiences will be treated to old favorites like “Fly Me to the Moon,” “Paper Moon,” and “Fever,” performed with a fresh twist that captures the essence of the original compositions while infusing them with contemporary energy and combining them with more modern hits from artists such as Norah Jones and Van Morrison. Backed by a band of New York’s finest musicians, Moonlighting is more than just a cabaret show; it’s a journey through time and emotion, a celebration of the human spirit, and a reminder that in the moonlit hours, dreams come to life, and the world is full of endless possibilities. Join us for an evening sure to bring you sweet dreams to leave all worries behind you!

Errolyn Healy with Cris O’Bryon in Moonlighting plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) 3/10/24. Cover charges are $34.50 (includes $4.50 in fees)-$45.50 (includes $5.50 in fees). Premium tickets are $73 (includes $8 in fees). There is a $25.00 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT ERROLYN HEALY

Errolyn Healy works regularly in venues across the country. With her frequent piano extraordinaire partner, Cris O’Bryon, Errolyn has performed her solo shows at venues such as Martinis Above Fourth, Jacobs’ Recital Hall, 98 Bottles, The Merc, California Center for the Arts, and twice at54 Below in NYC. Errolyn began working professionally in the industry at the age of nine and holds a Bachelor of Music in Vocal Performance from the DePauw University School of Music. She recorded her debut CD Moonlighting at SBE Records, and she is the proud mom to 14 year-old twins, Mitch and Glenn.