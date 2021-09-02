Erin McKeown to Perform at New York City At City Winery, October 2021

Erin McKeown will return to touring following the release of her eleventh album, Kiss Off Kiss due September 24 via TVP Records, and will be in New York at City Winery on Oct 13.

KISS OFF KISS is both a breakup album and an affirmation of independence- a blend of late 70's/early 80's snarly guitar rock, percussive and literate, owing something to punk, something to pop, something to Elvis Costello and Blondie and Jonathan Richmond and Lou Reed.

Erin joined producer Steve Berlin at Modest Mouse's Portland, Oregon studio, Ice Cream Party. Along with engineer & mixer Brandon Eggleston (Black Pumas, Mountain Goats, Modest Mouse, and Erin's 2009 release Hundreds of Lions), McKeown was joined by Reinhardt Melz on drums, Damian Erskine on bass, and Trent Baarspul on guitar. These amazing players learned her demos note for note, then brought each song to a new level of artistry. "The DNA was mine but the muscle was theirs," says Erin. "It was like watching a black and white photograph become a technicolor epic, in an appropriately short time of six days."

"I think it's fair to say KISS OFF KISS is a breakup record," continues Erin. "It's certainly in the tradition of the best of those - an affirmation of my own independence, a catalog of regret, a few unfair shots over the bow. But what I really hope it is, is a good time. We could use one. I also hope KISS OFF KISS is a burst of energy that catches your brain as well as your heart and maybe helps you remember your own great loves, present or past."

