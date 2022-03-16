Encore Performance of GARDEN OF ALLA - THE ALLA NAZIMOVA STORY to be Presented at The Cutting Room

A special one-night encore performance of GARDEN OF ALLA: The Alla Nazimova Story will be presented at THE CUTTING ROOM. March 30, 2021, 8pm (6:45 doors + live jazz cocktail hour) at The Cutting Room (44 E 32nd St., New York, NY 10016). General admission tickets are $15-$20 (+ $20 food/drink minimum at tables).

Come roaring back to the new roaring 20's! The 1920's were the time of flappers, flamboyance and the face of Alla Nazimova! In GARDEN OF ALLA, the trailblazing LGBTQ+ iconoclast Alla tells it like it was... and still is!

Performed & written by Romy Nordlinger, Directed by Lorca Peress, Video Design by Adam Burns, Composer/Sound Design by Nick T. Moore.

Preshow music - Tin Pan Alley featuring Andrew Poretz, David Giardina (The Croon Prince), Laura Fay Lewis, with Charles Roth, Michael Schoffel & E. Graham Clarke.

Nazimova's story is of a Crimean fleeing for her life from Russian oppression and parallels the plight in the Ukraine and partial proceeds will be going to the Ukraine Crisis Fund.

GARDEN OF ALLA, an original multimedia solo show, tells the story of the most famous star you've never heard of and one of the most visionary artists of the 20th century.

Nazimova, a Jewish Crimean immigrant, escaped pogroms, persecution and censorship in Tsarist Russia, to become a Broadway mega star, silent film legend, and one of the first female directors and producers in Hollywood.

Her infamous Garden of Allah on Sunset Boulevard hosted the who's who of Hollywood's literati and glitterati, where the stars came 'out'. Defying the moral and artistic codes of her time, she was eventually forced into obscurity.

The immersive video and haunting original score envelop the performer in a panoramic live silent movie, echoing Nazimova's visionary, larger than life, iconic story.

This special encore performance and benefit follows critically acclaimed shows at The Kennedy Center, HERE Arts Center, 59E59, the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Dixon Place, Theater 555 and The Players Club.

Photo Credit: David Wayne Fox.