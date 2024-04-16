Emma Kingston Brings MY LOVE LETTER TO NY to 54 Below in June

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



54 Below will present West End’s Leading Lady Emma Kingston in My Love Letter to NY on Sunday, June 9 2024. Emma will be making her New York solo cabaret debut showcasing herself and her journey to moving to the big city. From Barbra to Beyonce, you’ll hear songs in ways you have never heard before arranged by Emma and her incredible musical director Sam Young.

Emma will be joined by West End Star Rob Houchen (Les Misérables, South Pacific) and Broadway Star Courtney Reed (Moulin Rouge, Aladdin).

Emma Kingston: My Love Letter to NY plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Sunday June 9th at 7pm. Cover charges are $51 (includes $6 in fees) - $62 (includes $7 in fees.) Premiums are $100.50 (includes $10.50 in fees.) There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT Emma Kingston

Emma Kingston has appeared in many shows in London’s West End and beyond. Her starring roles include Eva Peron in Evita directed by Hal Prince, Eponine in Les Misérables, Vanessa in the Original London Cast of In The Heights, Hodel in Fiddler on the Roof, Heather Chandler in Heathers: The Musical, Julie Jordan in Carousel, and Dina (at certain performances) in the Original London Cast of The Band’s Visit. Emma also appears in concerts internationally performing with the John Wilson Orchestra at the BBC Proms, Sinfonia of London Orchestra, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, and the London Musical Theatre Orchestra. She has performed alongside Stephen Schwartz in Children of Eden and Schwartz 75 (A 75th Birthday Concert).