Emily McNamara Joins Andrew Zachary Cohen For Return Engagement of DON'T ASK THE LADY at The Green Room 42

THE GREEN ROOM 42 presents Andrew Zachary Cohen in Don't Ask the Lady on December 27th at 9:30 PM. While ushering at the New Am, his boss said that positioning him in the balcony was akin to putting the Mona Lisa in a warehouse. So now momma's lettin' loose Gypsy style, movin' down from the balcony to center stage, and not lettin' go of the mic.

After circling the corridors of Circle in the Square and waiting in the wings at the St. James as a Broadway PA, Andrew found his calling in a most unexpected revelation: he's a leading lady.

Following two acclaimed performances of the show at 54Below, he's ready to make his mark at The Green Room 42 in this special Birthday Bash Holiday Edition. It's the days between Christmas and New Year's and the last two or so hours Andrew will still be in his 30s. Putting his stamp on some of the theatre's most famous female roles and many lesser-known gems, he explores his journey from suburbia to NYC through his earliest influences that created his deep love (or is it unhealthy obsession?) for the musical theatre. Rediscover the power of Broadway's most stirring women as Andrew journeys from Jule Styne to Billy Finn, from Stephen Schwartz to Stephen Sondheim, from Cy Coleman to Maury Yeston and more.

Composer/Lyricist Billy Recce dons director gloves for Don't Ask the Lady. He's a two-time MAC winner, cabaret veteran with his Snowflake Jamboree, and the author of Balloon Boy: The Musical, Dimes, off-Broadway's recent A Musical About Star Wars, and the Broadway bound Little Black Book. MAC nominated songwriter and long-time writing partner with Andrew Zachary Cohen, Steven Silverstein takes to the keys as music director. He composed the music for The Boss in the Satin Kimono for the NY Fringe and for The Human Heart with lyrics by Michael Colby. He has a robust career as a pianist, music director, and teacher, and is currently on staff at AMDA. Both Silverstein and Recce are proud members of ASCAP and The Dramatists Guild.

Nightlife Icon, Comic Genius, and Singer/Actress Extraordinaire Emily McNamara can be found delighting audiences and the public weekly in NYC. She originated a starring role in A Musical About Star Wars off-Broadway, played Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors at the Gallery Players in Brooklyn, hosts Cut Throat Karaoke every Tuesday night at Rise Bar, and met Andrew over 15 years ago as one of the incredible singing emcees of The Duplex's legendary Mostly Sondheim.

Melanie Bowditch is a passionate performer, teacher (a la Fred Rogers), and creator of parody song lyrics and drawings. It couldn't please her more to be back on a cabaret stage for an Unexpected Song or two-especially with such a wonderful Old Friend (hi Sondheim) as Andrew. Past favorite roles include: The Narrator in Joseph..., Annie in Evil Dead The Musical, Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors, and Andrew's junior prom date around the turn of the century.

Andrew Zachary Cohen in Don't Ask the Lady plays The Green Room 42 (570 10th Avenue) on December 27th at 9:30 PM. There is a $19-39 cover charge with an additional $10 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.thegreenroom42.venuetix.com.