Elyse Bell Will Perform at 54 Below This Weekend

Elyse Bell, best known as a nominee at the 2019 Jimmy Awards as well as seen on ABCs QUEENS, brings her very first solo show to a completely sold-out house at 54 Below! Featuring songs from musicals like Little Women and Company, and by artists like Sara Bareilles and Brandi Carlile, Elyse will spend the evening exploring how the ingenue roles from her childhood shaped her into the performer and young woman she is today. It will be a heartwarming evening celebrating the female performers that took the outdated ingenue trope and brought it into the 21st century using heart, comedy, and the shared life experiences gained from being a women.

The concert will feature Bella Copella (Kinky Boots), music directed by Rebekah Bruce Parker, and band members Yuka Tadano and Ashley Baier.

The concert will be produced by Jacob Stuckelman and Matt Krauss.

Biographies

ELYSE BELL (Performer)- Elyse Bell is a 20-year-old actress and singer. Credits include: Jo March from "Little Women: The Musical" (2019 Jimmy Awards Nominee), Sue Snell, "Carrie: The Musical" and Mrs Trottendale in "The Drowsy Chaperone". Recently, she was seen as Madison Pierce on ABC's "Queens". Elyse currently attends Pace University's Musical Theater program.

JACOB STUCKELMAN (Producer) Jacob Stuckelman is a creative producer and manager who focuses on sharing new and challenging stories that explore and excavate the darker corners of the human experience to make sense of them. Jacob is currently the Finance Manager and Special Projects Manager at BOND Theatrical. Broadway: Sea Wall / A Life (Tony nom.). Regional: Little Shop of Bool's - First Site-Specific Production of Little Shop of Horrors. Film: Broadway Rising - 2022 Tribeca Film Festival. Jacob's management experience includes The Band's Visit 1st National Tour (Company Management PA), Summer The Donna Summer Musical 1st National Tour (Assistant Company Manager), Wicked Broadway at David Stone Productions, 321 Theatrical Management, AKA UK, The New York Musical Festival, and Circle in the Square Theatre. Jacob is a proud member of the Creative & Independent Producer Alliance (CIPA).

MATT KRAUSS (Producer) - Matt Krauss is a New York-based creative producer. As a recent graduate of the NYU Tisch Drama Department and a lifelong musician/songwriter, he aspires to use his background to facilitate the creation of theater that is fresh, meaningful and ever-changing during a time of division and lack of empathy. He has worked in the offices of Marc Platt Productions and Jujamcyn Theaters.