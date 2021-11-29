Elizabeth Ward Land to Present STILL WITHIN THE SOUND OF MY VOICE

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE will present "Still Within the Sound of My Voice: The Songs of Linda Ronstadt," the award-winning tribute show created by Broadway veteran Elizabeth Ward Land on Sunday, December 12 at 7:00 PM. Touching on genres ranging from rock, country, folk, light opera, big band and mariachi, Land finds her perfect vocal match in this salute to the great Linda Ronstadt. Tracing her life to the songs from the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer's vast catalogue, including "You're No Good," "Blue Bayou," "Frenesi," "Long Long Time," the evening promises something for every music lover. The show features Joel Waggoner on piano and vocals, Sean McCourt on guitar, and Madison Stratton on vocals. Tickets are $32. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE is located at 152 West 26th Street.

"Still Within the Sound of My Voice" debuted at The Green Room 42 in 2019, and won the 2020 Bistro Award for "Best Tribute Show." Other appearances include Paper Mill Playhouse's Brookside Cabaret Series, MacHaydn Theatre's Limited Performance Series and The Legacy Theatre's Broadway Spotlight Series, as well as seven sold-out shows at The Green Room 42.

Elizabeth Ward Land is known for her versatility across the entertainment industry. Her Broadway and Off-Broadway credits include Amazing Grace, Scandalous, The Scarlet Pimpernel, Memphis, Passion, City of Angels, The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber starring Michael Crawford, Southern Comfort, Hello Again, and Chess. She has been seen in regional theater starring roles at Pioneer Theatre Company, GeVa, TheatreWorks, Barrington Stage, Asolo Repertory, Sacramento Music Circus, Musical Theatre West, MacHaydn, The Old Globe, The Alliance, Pasadena Playhouse, and beyond. Her film and television appearances include Young Adult, Boy Meets Girl, "The Good Fight," "Elementary," "High Maintenance," "Madam Secretary," "Boardwalk Empire," "The Blacklist," "Law & Order," and more. Elizabeth has also appeared in concert at The Wilson Center, The Overture Center, the Long Beach Pops, and the Mark Taper Forum. Her acclaimed album First Harvest is available on iTunes, Spotify and all streaming sites. She plays piano, oboe, percussion, guitar and a little ukulele.

Purchase tickets at chelseatableandstage.com