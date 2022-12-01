Elizabeth Stanley, Zachary Noah Piser & More to Star in NEW YORK CITY CHRISTMAS at Joe's Pub

The event of the year is back! Arts Ignite has announced the return of its annual benefit concert, New York City Christmas: A Concert to Benefit Arts Ignite, taking place on Monday, December 12 at 7:00 PM at Joe's Pub at The Public in New York City.

Conceived, produced, and music directed by Drama Desk-nominated orchestrator Lynne Shankel (NBC's Annie Live, Cry-Baby, Altar Boyz, Allegiance) and directed by Laura Brandel, this highly anticipated concert will feature Broadway showstoppers as they perform fresh, original approaches- pop, soul, R&B, rock and more renditions of holiday classics off 'New York City Christmas' the album, which will be available for purchase at the concert. We are thrilled to celebrate in person with our community of supporters once more as we commemorate a year of new beginnings and continual growth!

Now in its 13th year, the benefit concert will again boast an incredible line-up of artists including Gerard Canonico (Be More Chill, Almost Famous), Kayla Davion (Tina Turner, King Kong), Chester Gregory (Sister Act, Crybaby, Hairspray), Marina Kondo (KPOP, Frozen), Claire Kwon (Almost Famous) , Alyse Alan Louis (Soft Power, White Girl In Danger), Lauren Marcus (Be More Chill, White Girl In Danger), Melody Madarasz (HoT), Eric William Morris (Be More Chill, King Kong, White Girl In Danger), Isabelle McCalla (The Prom, Aladdin), Cheeyang Ng (Eastbound), Diane Phelan (School of Rock, Here Lies Love), Zachary Noah Piser (KPOP, Dear Evan Hansen), Sally Wilfert (Assassins, Trevor: A New Musical), Lindsay Roberts (The Phantom of the Opera), Samantha Williams (Caroline, or Change), Ashley Wool (How to Dance in Ohio), Iain Young (Mean Girls), Tony-award nominee Elizabeth Stanley (Jagged Little Pill, Crybaby, Company), and more guests to be announced!

The New York City Christmas band includes Lynne Shankel (keyboards), Frank Pagano (drums), Peter Calo and Jim Hershman (guitars) Randy Landau (bass), Maxim Mosten (violin), Jeff Schiller and Alden Banta (sax), and Janet Axelrod (flute).

Tickets for this performance may be purchased online through the Joe's Pub website https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2212413®id=13&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fpublictheater.org%2Fproductions%2Fjoes-pub%2F2022%2Fa%2Fannual-new-york-city-christmas%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 or at the box office at The Public Theater, 425 Lafayette Street.

All proceeds from tickets to the show and album sales go to supporting Arts Ignite's, formerly Artists Striving to End Poverty (ASTEP), efforts to cultivate creative capacity, community, and courage in young people using the arts.

ABOUT Arts Ignite

Arts Ignite is an international arts education organization with the mission to support young people in developing agency through the arts. Since its founding in 2006 as ASTEP (Artists Striving to End Poverty), Arts Ignite has been teaching young people to think like artists, developing skills that will serve them throughout their lives.

Through workshops, residencies, and community events, Arts Ignite Teaching Artists lead communities of young people through arts-rich learning and experiences in varied genres like theater, dance, painting, improvisation, songwriting, videography, photography, and more. Arts Ignite programs engage students ages 4-21 through partnerships with community organizations, NGOs, and schools, serving youth affected by systemic issues and their effects, continuously adapting to meet the needs of the young people it serves in collaboration with partner organizations.