Eliya Rodeh to Host Virago Ensemble's IT'S A SMALL WORLD in April

Eliya Rodeh will host the evening that will be held at the Duplex in April.

Feb. 18, 2023  

Virago Ensemble will present It's a Small World, a celebration of Disney songs in different languages. This evening will feature an international cast singing songs from the most beloved Disney movies that we all grew up on, in their native languages. Eliya Rodeh will host the evening that will be held at the Duplex in April. The cast includes Samia Omari, Nadav Wiesel, Maera Daniel Hagage, Lucia Hernandez, Eliya Rodeh and more. Full cast will be announced soon.

Eliya Rodeh: Virago Ensemble is a multinational group of performers and theatre creators. We chose to center this evening around Disney songs because the Disney movies resonate with people of all ages, races, and cultures. The stories they tell are universal and the characters are easy to relate to for anyone, no matter where they're at. There's no better way to celebrate different cultures, while also showing that we're more alike than we're different. Join us as we share our favorite Disney songs in Spanish, Hebrew, French, Tagalog, German and more.



Chelsea Table + Stage Presents LIVE WITH RYE & FRIENDS ON BROADWAY- THE BROADWAY TALK Photo
Chelsea Table + Stage Presents LIVE WITH RYE & FRIENDS ON BROADWAY- THE BROADWAY TALK SHOW 
Rye Myers, Host, Producer and “Your Broadway & Entertainment BFF” has announced that his hit Broadway talk show, Live with Rye & Friends on Broadway has announced it will be coming to the popular cabaret venue, Chelsea Table + Stage beginning Sunday, March 12, 2023. It will then be at the venue two Sundays a month beginning in April.
GHOSTS OF WEIMAR PAST Returns To The Triad This April Photo
GHOSTS OF WEIMAR PAST Returns To The Triad This April
'Ghosts of Weimar Past' is an au courant invocation of the cabarets and nightclubs of 20th-century Europe's Sodom & Gomorrah-- namely, Weimar Republic Berlin.
Jean Louisa Kelly to Return to The Laurie Beechman Theatre for Two Shows Beginning in Marc Photo
Jean Louisa Kelly to Return to The Laurie Beechman Theatre for Two Shows Beginning in March
JEAN LOUISA KELLY – the stage and screen star from the original Broadway cast of Into the Woods, and the movies Uncle Buck, Mr. Holland's Opus, The Fantasticks, and Top Gun: Maverick – will return to The Laurie Beechman Theatre with “Anything Can Happen!” for two additional shows after her sold-out New York concert debut earlier this year. The encore performances will take place Friday, March 31 at 7:00 PM and Saturday, April 1 at 9:30 PM.
Wren Rivera Transitions To Superstar With One Show Photo
Wren Rivera Transitions To Superstar With One Show
Wren Rivera made their solo show debut at 54 Below but that which they showed on the stage is not what one expects from a newcomer.

