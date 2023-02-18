Eliya Rodeh to Host Virago Ensemble's IT'S A SMALL WORLD in April

Virago Ensemble will present It's a Small World, a celebration of Disney songs in different languages. This evening will feature an international cast singing songs from the most beloved Disney movies that we all grew up on, in their native languages. Eliya Rodeh will host the evening that will be held at the Duplex in April. The cast includes Samia Omari, Nadav Wiesel, Maera Daniel Hagage, Lucia Hernandez, Eliya Rodeh and more. Full cast will be announced soon.

Eliya Rodeh: Virago Ensemble is a multinational group of performers and theatre creators. We chose to center this evening around Disney songs because the Disney movies resonate with people of all ages, races, and cultures. The stories they tell are universal and the characters are easy to relate to for anyone, no matter where they're at. There's no better way to celebrate different cultures, while also showing that we're more alike than we're different. Join us as we share our favorite Disney songs in Spanish, Hebrew, French, Tagalog, German and more.